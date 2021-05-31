Guam-born Hollywood producer Q. Allan Brocka on Cinematic Diversity

Q. Allan Brock looked up the words homosexual and queer in a dictionary at Agueda Johnston College. At 11, he had a feeling he wanted to define.

I was in Guam when I heard about the whole AIDS crisis, and that was one of my first perceptions of what was gay, Brocka said. My aunt had a gay friend, and I remember the whole family saying, Hes gay. Be very careful.

This was in the 1980s, long before members of the LGBTQ community came out openly and decades before the Supreme Court ratified same-sex marriage.

At 15, Brocka became gay while participating in an LGBTQ support group in Washington. Since then he has used his voice as a gay director to advance the stories of LGBTQ communities in West Hollywood.

Born in Guam, Brocka, 48, has traveled the world with his military family. By the age of 15, he had moved to 18 schools, including five in Guam. Schools he attended included Tamuning Elementary School, Agueda Johnston Middle School, Untalan Middle School, and Guam Adventist Academy. He spent his penultimate transfer to George Washington High School, where he completed his first year, before completing high school in Washington state.

I’ve always had an interesting relationship with coming out of nowhere. I moved around a lot and had no room. Now, I’ve been in Los Angeles longer than anywhere, said Brocka, who is half Filipino and half Caucasian. But for the first half of my life, Guam was the only place I felt like because that’s where my grandmother was. When we would go back somewhere it would be to go back to Guam.

Used to skipping schools, Brocka said transfers forced him to be an observer. It made me more hesitant to see how things went before I got into a situation, he said.

The get-up-and-go mentality also informs his voice as a filmmaker. I’m drawn to stories about strangers, people navigating the intersections of identities and wild paths people will take to fit in somewhere, he said.

In Guam, Brocka discovered a love for cinema. With VHS camcorders in the 1980s, he produced films with legos and other toys. Then he asked the kids in his apartment to create TV shows with him.

I was in love with the craft and the process even before I had a voice, said Brocka.

At the University of Washington, Brocka studied communications and watched Desperate Living and Pink Flamingos by John Waters, one of the godfathers of cult cinema.

That’s when I realized movies could be about anything and anyone, Brocka said. Why can’t there be a Hollywood plot but with people like me?

Brocka wanted to create stories with characters who acted like him, so he pursued a master’s degree in film at the California Institute of the Arts.

In 1999, Brocka produced the stop-motion animated series Rick & Steve: The Happiest Gay Couple in All the World, which aired for two seasons on the MTVs Logo network and in 20 countries. The short film centered around an interracial gay couple who decided to have a baby with a lesbian couple they didn’t like.

The film entered the Sundance Film Festival, the country’s largest independent film festival, and propelled Brocka into the limelight.

I go to meetings, and they’re like the gay guy, Brocka said. I would start and say I was born in Guam, went to 18 different schools, and am Filipino. They would say Wow, how are you going to connect with someone?

It was horrible, Brocka said, especially since his early scripts focused on Métis people who looked like him. People in the same meetings would tell me to write down what you know and then they would say: Why is this guy Asian? Brocka said. It was lip service to write down what you know, but in reality it was to write down what you think white people would like to watch.

His 2004 film, Eating Out, featured American Idol contestant Jim Verraros, who had never acted before, as a co-star. The film led to four sequels and won the 2004 Best Feature Film award at the San Francisco International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival.

Two years later, Brockas’ romantic drama Boy Culture won a dozen awards at film festivals and premiered at the London Lesbian and Gay Film Festival. The drama also debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Over the past two decades, he has received more than 70 awards for his film productions.

But it’s only in the past five years that Brocka has seen a growing conversation about diversity. As a professor of cinema in the graduate program at Chapman University, he attributes the calls for change to Black Lives Matter, the explosion of streaming platforms and Twitter. Even Crazy Rich Asians, the first film from a major Hollywood studio to feature a predominantly Asian cast, temporarily upset a lack of diversity.

Having a gay main character doesn’t make it a gay movie. Having an Asian main character doesn’t make it an Asian movie, Brocka said. These are simple messages that have taken many years to soak up.

Now when Brock says he’s from Guam, people say, I don’t know anyone who’s ever been there, “he said.” Tell me about that. What does it look like?

