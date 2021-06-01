BJ Thomas, ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer, dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) – Grammy-winning singer BJ Thomas has found success on the pop, country and gospel charts with hits including I Just Cant Help Believing, Raindrops Keep Fallin On My Head and Hooked on a Feeling, passed away. He was 78 years old.

Thomas, who announced in March that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, died of complications from the disease on Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas, his publicist Jeremy Westby said in a statement.

A native of Hugo, Oklahoma who grew up in Houston, Billy Joe Thomas broke in 1966 with a gospel-style cover of Hank Williams Im So Lonesome I Could Cry and went on to sell millions of records and have hits. dozens of hits in all genres. He reached No. 1 among pop, contemporary adult and country listeners in 1976 with (Hey Wont You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song. That same year, his Home Where I Belong became one of the first gospel albums to be certified platinum having sold over a million copies.

Dionne Warwick, who duet with Thomas, tweeted Saturday with condolences.

My sincere condolences to the family of one of my favorite duo partners, BJ Thomas. I will miss him as I know so many others will too. Rest in peace my friend, she said.

Thomas’ signature recording was Raindrops Keep Fallin On My Head, a No.1 pop hit and Oscar winner for Best Original Song as part of the soundtrack to one of 1969’s greatest films, the irreverent Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Thomas was not the first choice to perform the fanciful ballad composed by Burt Bacharach and Hal David; Ray Stevens turned down songwriters. But his warm and moving tenor matched the laid back vibe of the songs, immortalized on film during the scene when Butch (Paul Newman) shows off his new bike to Etta Place (Katharine Ross), the girlfriend of the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford). .

Raindrops has since been heard everywhere from The Simpsons to Forrest Gump and was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2013. But, at first, not everyone was happy. Thomas was recovering from laryngitis while recording the soundtrack version and his voice is hoarse than the song released on its own. Redford, meanwhile, doubted the song even belonged to Butch Cassidy.

When the movie came out, I was very critical of how the song fit in with the movie? There was no rain, Redford told USA Today in 2019. At the time, that seemed like a silly idea. How wrong I was.

Thomas would later say that the raindrop phenomenon exacerbated a pill and alcohol addiction that dated back to his teenage years, when a record producer in Houston suggested he take amphetamines to keep his energy up. He was constantly spinning and recording and taking dozens of pills a day. In 1976, when (Hey Wont You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song hit number 1, he felt like number 1000.

I was at the bottom of my addictions and my problems, he said in 2020 on The Debby Campbell Goodtime Show. He cited a spiritual awakening, shared with his wife, Gloria Richardson, to help him cleanse himself.

Thomas had little pop success after the mid-1970s, but he continued to score in the country charts with No. 1 songs like Whatever Happened to Old-Fashioned Love and New Looks from an Old Lover. In the late 1970s and early 1980s he was also one of the best gospel and inspiration singers, winning two Dove Awards and five Grammys, including a Grammy in 1979 for best gospel performance for The Lords Prayer.

Fans of the 1980s sitcom Growing Pains heard him as the lead singer of the shows’ theme song. He has also appeared in a handful of films, including Jory and Jakes Corner, and has filmed often. Recent recordings have included Living Room Music, with cameos by Lyle Lovett, Vince Gill and Richard Marx. He had planned to record in 2020 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, but sessions were delayed due to the pandemic.

Thomas married Richardson in 1968 and had three daughters: Paige, Nora and Erin. He and his wife worked on the 1982 memoir In Tune: Finding How Good Life Can Be. His book Home Where I Belong was released in 1978 and was co-authored by Jerry B. Jenkins, later famous for the million-selling Left Behind religious novels, written with Tim LaHaye.

In addition to music, Thomas loved baseball as a child and started calling himself BJ because many Little League teammates also called themselves Billy Joe. As a teenager he sang in church and joined a local rock band, the Triumphs, with whom he would remain in his twenties. He loved Ernest Tubb, Hank Williams and other country artists his parents loved, but on his own he was inspired by the soul and rhythm and blues singers he heard on the radio or saw on stage, most notably Jackie Wilson, whose hit ballad To Be Loved Thomas then covered and adopted as a sort of guide to his life.

I grew up in a pretty dysfunctional situation and went through years of heavy alcoholism and drug addiction, so the song has always been a touchstone for me. When you open up to drugs and alcohol at such a young age, it becomes something you have to deal with for the rest of your life, he told the Huffington Post in 2014.

What a roadblock, what grief and what a period of failure have caused me these addictions. But I got this little flash of this song. This is the essence of it all. To love and be loved. And it takes a lifetime to accomplish. It has always been an important part of my emotions.