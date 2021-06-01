Week of May 31, 2021

Singer Louis Whitaker makes his Broadway Baby solo debut on Friday, June 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Piano Bar. Louis is a boy from a small town in Missouri who loves to sing. He studied musical theater at Missouri State University and recently moved to Puerto Vallarta to pursue his musical career. Appreciate his rich baritone voice and witness his depth of emotion as he presents classics from the stage and screen accompanied by Dennis Crow on piano. Hell is also starring in Dames At Sea’s upcoming theatrical production in the fall at Incanto. No cover. Reservations suggested.

Brothers Caleb and Jair Cabrera of popular band Media Luna have added a paid summer show at the piano bar on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., starting June 4. Their incredible combined talents on Spanish guitars are legendary, and their popularity continues to soar here in Vallarta after relocating from San Miguel de Allende several years ago. They also perform during brunch on the open-air stage on Fridays and Sundays at 11am.

Back by popular demand, Kimberly LaRues’ hit song and dance review Rendezvous features The Follies Dancers with singers Hal Bonta and Alison Lo singing many of your favorites. Kimberly LaRue is a New York-based professional dance choreographer, educator and part-time Vallarta resident. Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. at the piano bar.

Singer and acoustic guitarist Joby Hernandez returns to Incanto every week on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. One of their most popular acts, Joby is talented, hilarious and often irreverent, mixing his wonderful guitar skills, excellent vocals and a bit of comedy. English and Spanish. No cover.

Singer Alison Lo sings with a live piano with a variety of accompanists as she presents standards, show tunes and pop hits from a variety of artists. Now plays Mondays at 9:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Alisons shows are very popular. No cover. Advance reservations are recommended.

Jason Dottley is an American actor, singer, writer, director and producer best known for his role as Ty in Sordid Lives: The Series. The gay marriage poster boy has become the public face of gay divorce, his popular solo show shares his trip from Mississippi Sissy to the 100 list, working with a Pink Lady (Olivia Newton-John), a Golden Girl (Rue McClanahan), a Designing Woman (Delta Burke), meets Madonna, marriage, divorce and all the shenanigans in between! Now extended until June. Fridays at 8 p.m. at the theater. Limited capacity 25%.

Princesas Desesperadas director Ramiro Daniel brings you Humberto Robles’ dark comedy Margaritas Con Sabor A Plvora. A story of suspense and dark humor, it’s the story of four very different friends who come together around margaritas to share their darkest secrets. The tension increases when the husband of one of them is revealed dead. Suicide or murder? Will they confess or will they be complicit in a crime? Solve the mystery Saturdays in June at the theater at 8 p.m. Limited capacity 25%. Presented in Spanish.

For his last show of the season on Monday, May 31, at 5 p.m., Bob Bruneau will resume his special and well-received Disco Show to wrap up PRIDE week with his original music and compelling stories about his debut and performances with his band. in the 1970s and beyond. Fully live music. No cover.

Father and son Hermes and Daniel Crutze play classical music on two pianos featuring influential traditional and contemporary composers from Mozart to Billy Joel. Select Sundays at 8 p.m. at the theater (25% capacity).

Three Tenors Vallarta showcases the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico and Pedro Islas from Mexico, perform exquisite versions of many contemporary ballads and familiar operas in English, Spanish and Italian in the style of Il Divo and Il Volo. Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. at the piano bar. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

Brunch On The Rio with Jorge Acosta and Lenny Lopez playing Spanish guitars and singing classics, standards and pop favorites in English and Spanish on the outdoor stage during brunch most Saturdays from 11am to 2pm. Advance reservations are recommended.

Pianist Hermes Crutze plays selections from The Great American Songbook, Broadway show tunes and jazz favorites from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday. on the outdoor terrace by the river.

Appearing every night at the Piano Bar

The piano bar offers live music from 5 p.m. daily and limited seating inside and outside on the upper terrace by the river. Reserve your favorite outdoor or indoor table online, whether or not the event is listed on their IncantoVallarta.com website. The shows are also broadcast via Facebook LIVE – Incanto Vallarta. No cover charge, unless otherwise specified. A minimum of two items is suggested for shows without a ticket. Refer to their Facebook page for a daily schedule and regular updates.

Pianist Dennis Crows’s repertoire is second to none and he can play just about any demand that comes his way. He has played the piano for some of the greats over the years, including two US presidents, jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald and other luminaries. Join him around the piano as he welcomes members of the public to sing on Mondays at 5 pm, Tuesdays at 9:30 pm, Thursdays at 5 pm and Saturdays at 9:30 pm No coverage.

Acoustic guitarist and singer Leo Kay performs traditional Mexican ballads and boleros on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2 × 1 4-5 p.m.

Eva and Mau present an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing well-known pop-rock covers of several of your favorite bands in English and Spanish. Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.

The Joan Houston Show is Friday at 5 p.m. with Bob Bruneau on piano along with your favorites from The Great American Songbook. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2 × 1 4-5 p.m.

The best bingo south of the border with Aunt Pearl. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets and more! Shell also hosts special guests, including the Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones. Now run in the Piano Bar and the upper outdoor terrace by the river with cool breezes from Rio Cuale. Profits go to local organizations. Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Pianist Derek Carkner performs standards, pop, show tunes and more on Sundays at 5 p.m.

Open Mic is Sunday at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Tracy Parks and frequent special guest pianist Derek Carkner. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story, the stage is yours. Special guests. No cover.

For more information and visit tickets online IncantoVallarta.com. Current hours: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Closed on Wednesdays. Breakfast with live piano music (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) is served on the riverside terrace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casual dining in the evening from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Happy Hour features two-for-one house cocktails, margaritas and local beers, as well as two-for-one show tickets for select current shows from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. All health and safety guidelines are in place. The new windows of the piano bar open to the breezes of the fresh air of the Rio Cuale.