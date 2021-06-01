Model Files Rape and Assault FIR Against Top 9 Bollywood Professionals





An official FIR was registered on May 26 at the Bandra Police Station. The model saidMidday, The police registered an FIR after so many days of submitting my letter of complaint against the high-level figures, but none of them have yet been arrested. As reported verbatim by Midday, Bandra Police have filed an FIR in connection with a rape and assault complaint filed earlier this month by amodel-artist and songwriter who became independent. They booked nine high profile people into the case. Bollywood photographer Colston Julian, founder of talent management company Kwan Entertainment Anirban Blah, actor Jackky bhagnani and Krishan kumar T-series are among the accused cited in the FIR. The woman had approached Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 10, Dr Maheshwar Reddy on May 10, who ordered an officer from Andheri’s police station to record his statement. Her statement was recorded on May 18 and the case was forwarded to the Zone 9 DCP office in Bandra, with most incidents of alleged sexual abuse against her taking place in her jurisdiction in 2012-2019. Midday was the first to highlight the woman’s mental trauma as her candidacy moved at a snail pace. In a social media post, she said that after making a complaint to the police, I started receiving death threats from one of the accused. The investigator recorded a detailed statement from the survivor. The FIR was registered under Articles 376 (n) (repeatedly rapes the same woman) and 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code on May 26. Why are the police further delaying the arrest of the accused? I have presented all the evidence I have against these defendants, the woman said. Inspector Sagar Nikam said at midday that the veracity of the allegations made against the accused was being verified. We registered the FIR on the basis of its complaint. We are in the process of collecting the evidence that the survivor claims to have against them. Our investigations are ongoing. The woman also said at noon: In order to conduct a panchmana, a policewoman took me to the places where these defendants sexually assaulted me in Mumbai. It appears Colston Julian went into hiding as his Bandra house was locked and his car was also not there when we visited. Bhagnani is somewhere in a foreign country and he is expected to arrive in Bombay in September.

