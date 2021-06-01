11 actors who had their big break later in life

“I’m glad this happened later for me!”

Not all actors make their mark in Hollywood right away. While it seems like most celebrities are born to stardom or are making their debut as young adults, there are many actors who worked hard for much of their lives before they finally got their big break.

For actors like Ty Burrell, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jane Lynch, it took hard work, persistence, and lots of small roles before they got on the project that helped jumpstart their careers. From there, they became the big stars we know today.

Here are which stars experienced their defining moments later in life …



1. Jon hamm

Jon Hamm didn’t land his lead role in “Mad Men” until he was 36. Before that he landed a few small roles and also spent time as a teacher, dishwasher and even was a set decorator on porn movies. Jon says if he’d landed his groundbreaking role when he was younger, it would’ve been a whole different experience.

“I probably would have handled this with a lot less grace. Most of us are different in our twenties than in our thirties. I might have gone off the rails – who knows? you are. I’m glad this happened later for me, ”Jon said. Daily mail.

2. Harrison ford

While Harrison Ford continued to act as a young man, he also worked as a carpenter to support his family. He kept this gig until the age of 35, when George Lucas recognized Harrison from a previous movie while working at the studio where he was auditioning for “Star Wars”.

“Thanks to the carpentry, I fed my family and started choosing from the roles on offer. I could afford to hold on until something better happened. But I never gave up my ambition to be an actor. I was frustrated but I never felt overcome by my frustration, “Harrison once mentionned of his carpentry work.



3. Jeremy renner

Jeremy Renner didn’t find a ton of success early in his career, but at the age of 37 he landed a starring role in “The Hurt Locker,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best. actor. Before that, Jeremy and a friend moved houses for a living, which he continued to do even after he was successful.

“It feels good to have your money invested somewhere else. And then say, ‘F — you, I don’t need your fucking movie,’” Jeremy said. GQ.

4. Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch had minor roles in her acting career before landing her big break in “Glee” at age 49. The role even earned her an Emmy and the year after she won, she actually hosted the show!

“I was 40 when I started making money with it… and I was happy before that. If you have a goal that you think you need to be somewhere as an adult, that’s so dumb. Don I don’t. I never had that goal, ”she said. NBC.



5. Ty Burrell

Throughout his career, Ty Burrell landed supporting roles in television shows and films, but it wasn’t until the age of 42 that he was cast for his groundbreaking role in “Modern Family”. Although he almost gave up comedy right before auditioning for the series, he says he’s happy his big break came later in life.

“I’m glad I had to wait until my 40s to be successful. I was not a mature young man and I probably would have derailed. Also, I’m not sure if that was my Frankenbrow, but before ‘Modern Family’ I was always picked as the guy who got his comeuppance – and was usually killed or fired. It’s good to play someone well-meaning now, ”Ty said. The Guardian.

6. Kathy bates

Kathy Bates got credits early in her career as a stage actress, but only landed a few small roles in film and television. It wasn’t until she was cast for “Misery” at age 43 that she got her big chance. She won the Oscar for Best Actress and her career took off from there.

“The roles that I was lucky enough to get were real moments for me: usually an older character, or a little weird, or whatever. And it was difficult, not just for lack of work, but because you have to face how people look at you, “Kathy mentionned roles she got as a young actress.



7. Ken jeong

Ken Jeong may be known for his comedic roles now, but he actually worked as a doctor until he was 40. Before landing his first major roles in “Knocked Up” and “The Hangover”, he spent his free time secretly doing stand-up comedy.

“Most doctors have golf as a hobby. Mine was playing comedy[‘The Hangover’] changed my life overnight. It changed everything for me … I always say ‘Knocked Up’ opened the doors and ‘The Hangover’ just burst in … I’m like a doctor who took a detour, “said Ken NPR.

8. Steve carell

Steve Carell landed a few small roles early in his career, including a correspondent position on “The Daily Show”, but it wasn’t until the age of 43 that he landed his groundbreaking role in ” The Office “. From there, he quickly became a household name and was cast in other major comedic roles such as “The 40 Year Old Virgin”.



9. Jessica chastain

Jessica Chastain says she struggled to land roles until the age of 34, when she was cast for “The Help,” which kicked off her career. She attributes her early career struggles to her hair color.

“There were a few times I thought, ‘Maybe I should dye my hair blonde?’ I’m in LA and I’m like, ‘Why can’t I audition for a movie? Being redhead and not having a very conventional modern look, it was confusing for people and they didn’t know exactly where to put me, ”Jessica told the In the style.

10. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson spent much of his acting career landing smaller roles before breaking through with his role in “Pulp Fiction,” which Quentin Tarantino wrote with him in mind. Samuel was 45 at the time of the film’s premiere and his career quickly took off from there.



11. Ricky gervais

Ricky Gervais didn’t start his acting career until the age of 37 and it wasn’t until several years later that he achieved huge success when he wrote, directed and starred in the version British “The Office”. Ricky says working on the show was the first thing he really tried hard in his life.