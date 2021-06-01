Landmark Hollywood American Legion Post Hosts Grand Reopening for Members on Remembrance Day





Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered on weekdays. More than 100 people were expected to attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the Post of the Stars clubhouse which is a few blocks below the Hollywood Bowl. This is the first time since COVID-19 struck that many members of the veterans group have been able to enter the building, which many describe as their home away from home. On this Remembrance Day, Post Warrant Officer Joshua Epstein said he was thinking of his fallen comrade Adam Timothy Fulkerson, who was killed in an IED blast in Iraq. Every year I’m going to have a drink and sit there and have that drink with Timmy until that drink is gone, Epstein said. A look inside the American Legion Hollywood Post 43 theater. (Robert Garrova / LAist) It is a very nice place to drink that glass. Founded by Hollywood industrialists in 1919, it features photos of everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Howard Hughes lining the walls. And the arts are strong in the spirit of the place today. The mural on our roof reads: Worthy men, muses forbid dying, said Epstein. Which I’ve always believed to mean, as long as we remember our fellows in art, song and story, that they will always be with us, he says. Some of these stories will be played out renovated interior theater it is now opening backup at 50 percent of its capacity. When you step into it now, you’ll see what it still looks like in an almost 100-year-old building, but also its first-rate sound design and image, said Mike Hjelmstad, a Navy veteran and former post commander. . Simone Lara and Mike Hjelmstad inside the American Legion Post 43 in Hollywood. (Robert Garrova / LAist) Deputy Arms Sgt Simone Lara said it is also a place where many military families have found community. It has been very difficult with the closure of post 43 over the past year. Being able to come back here is incredibly special and we were just happy to be back home, Lara said. Lara and Hjelmstad are delighted to invite non-members to their home soon as well. They combed through hundreds of military artifacts from the postal archives so that the building could soon reopen as a museum.







