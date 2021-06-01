Amazon’s Panic vs Book: Biggest Differences Explained

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for Panic season 1!

Author Lauren Oliver brought her novel YA to life in Amazon’s Panic, but she made substantial changes to the adaptation while serving as the show’s creator. Released in 2014, Panic followed a group of bored teens who participate in a traditional game that tested the fears of its competitors by subjecting them to dangerous challenges. At the center of the story were Heather and Dodge, two players who come into the game for very different reasons. At the end of Panic, those involved learned key details about themselves while realizing how far they would go to fight for something they believed in.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

It’s rare for an author to take the lead in a screen adaptation for their own work, but Oliver was up to the challenge. Panic consisted of only one book, but Oliver made sure to develop areas that could translate into multiple seasons. The series was lit in 2018 as part of Amazon’s efforts to bolster its roster of teen programming. Filming for the pilot took place later that year, while the bulk of the series was filmed in the fall of 2019. It took nearly two years for Panic to drop off on Amazon, but the streamer is hoping it gets enough attention for an extended run.

Related: The Underground Railroad Show vs Book: Biggest Differences Explained

By adapting his book from page to page, Oliver took some liberties with the plot. While much of the premise involving the game remains the same, there are a few substantive details that deviate from the novel. On the one hand, the show takes place in Carp, Texas instead of Carp, New York, to play deeper into the secluded vibe surrounding the small town. The earnings are also adjusted from $ 67,000 to $ 50,000 for the Amazon Original series to create a more credible price based on senior class collections during the school year. That said, here are some of the biggest gaps causing drastic differences between Panicbook and show.

The motivation of heather to play panic

In the Amazons adaptation of Panic, Heather Nill (Olivia Welch) has no interest in playing the dangerous competition. That changes when she learns that her own mother stole the money she intended to use for a college program. With no other option to earn any money after being fired, Heather decides to join Panic at the last minute, believing it to be her ticket to Carp. She then joined as a player alongside her best friend, Natalie Williams (Jessica Sula). The book used a different motivation for Heather to join the game. Even though she was also reluctant to play, she joined in winning back her ex-boyfriend after seeing him with another girl. In this case, the Heathers’ financial struggles were a more significant motivator than jealousy.

Roles of Heather & Dodge

All along Panic, Heather serves as the central character. Even though she was a prominent character in the novel, Dodge Mason (Mike Faist) also shared a lot of the spotlight. Granted, the character of Faists is at the center of a major subplot, but he’s not the leader like Welch. Heather propels the story while connecting other events surrounding the game. She also acts as a show narrator, explaining key aspects of Panic and the game’s purpose to Carp. Dodge still carries the same motivation from the book that saved his sisters’ crash, but his story is also a conduit for the menacing presence of Sheriff Cortezs (Enrique Murciano).

Sheriff Cortez as Antagonist

Surprisingly, Sheriff Cortez wasn’t in the book, as Oliver created the character for the TV adaptation. Rather than secret and hidden characters controlling the game, the author wanted to invent a more prominent antagonist. In the book, Panic players were threatened by local police with severe punishment if anyone involved in the game was arrested. The show takes that up a notch as police promise to shut down the game due to the deaths of two players the previous year, including Cortez’s son Jimmy. He later revealed that Cortez was manipulating the game to benefit from the ring of play surrounding Panic. According to Oliver (via Variety), his decision to make Sheriff Cortez the bad guy came out of current events, explaining how she wanted to tackle police corruption.

Related: What the MGM Agreement Means For Netflix, Hulu & Disney + Shows Amazon Will Now Own

Ray Halls transformation

When Ray Hall (Ray Nicholson) is introduced to Panic, is a stereotypical bad boy from the city with no qualms about bullying his classmates. He plays along, seeing it more as a rite of passage than a way out of town since he’s already agreed to stay in Carp for the long haul. In the book, Ray (whose last name was Hanrahan) played to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Luke, who previously won the match. Luke and Ray were troublemakers, and the latter didn’t do much to change his reputation. His arc has changed a lot for television, as Oliver has made him a redeemable figure who helps Dodge defeat Cortez while also opening his heart to Heather, who he ends up with in the end.

Daynas accident

For most of the Dodges arc in the book, he was determined to play Panic to avenge his sister Dayna who was crippled in an accident. Unlike the series, however, Dayna was crippled competing in Joust, so Dodge viewed the brothers as enemies. Dodge learned that Luke tampered with his car so that it crashed, leading to his victory. The show alludes to Lukes (Walker Babington) involvement in the crash before revealing his innocence. Still, the Joust challenge is not involved, nor is the truth as to who caused the crash. While Dodge is still fighting to get answers for Dayna (Madison Ferris), he focused on helping Cortez pursue Luke, while in the book the character plays to kill Lukes’ brother Ray. .

The Tiger

Anne’s (Bonnie Bedelia) tiger is one of the more random aspects of Panic. The show depicts the tiger as a cared for animal on Anne’s farm before Cortez used it to get Heather out of the game. He also leaves it on purpose to cause a distraction in front of Joust. Coincidentally, the tiger enters between the chicken parts, allowing Heather to win over Cortez, who crashes before being shot by his wife. The book actually featured two tigers at the Sanctuary of Annes. At one point, Natalie was forced into the tiger cage as part of a one-on-one challenge. The two animals escaped and the police killed one before the other affected the Joust in the same way as the show. Either way, the tiger is used as a surprising reward in relation to Heather.

Bishop & Natalies Jobs

While Bishop Moore (Camron Jones) and Natalie are both believed to be judges on the show, only the latter is directly confirmed. Instead, Bishop is revealed to be the bagman, insinuating that he cannot be a judge and the keeper of the prize money. The book featured partially reversed roles, with Bishop being a judge and Nat being an ordinary gamer. Although Dodge discovered the role of bishops, he did not publicly confess until the guilt of the dead tiger forced him to speak the truth. Seeing that he created the tiger cage challenge, he couldn’t live with the pain he was causing others.

The winner of the game

As mentioned, Joust serves as the final challenge in Panic, just like in the book of Olivers. Instead of Cortez versus Heather, who steals the Rays truck to compete, the final challenge originally pitted Heather against Ray. Since Dodge intended to kill Ray, the others held him back so he couldn’t compete, allowing Heather to use his car. She had no idea that Dodge had crashed the car with napalm, so the car caught fire during the chicken game. She jumped in time, but Ray swerved afterward, which meant Heather was the real winner. After receiving the cash prize, she shared it with Dodge and Natalie. In the Amazons Panic, the judges (or someone else) only reward Heather with money, but the series teases how the game isn’t over.

More: Amazon’s Panic Season 2: What To Expect

Dexter’s new identity secretly hints at fixing his Season 8 mistake





About the Author