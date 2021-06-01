10 Disney voice actors who have also appeared in live productions

Disney has a wide array of voice actors who really brought their animated characters to life. From huge Hollywood stars to talented artists best known for their vocal roles, many of these actors have also been featured in some of Disney’s live-action productions.

It may be to pay homage to a character they’ve played before, or it may be due to the actor’s undeniable skills, but it’s always fun to see Disney return to artists they’ve worked with in the past in order to capture again. protagonists or antagonists in a different medium.

ten Jim Cummings: Jungle Book and Christopher Robin

Jim Cummings is a dubbing legend, but it’s hard to find a live-action production he played a part in. Cummings is well known for voicing Winnie The Pooh in the titular franchise, but has also starred in animated hits likeThe jungle BookandStar Wars Rebels.

When it came to producing a live iteration of the Silly Old Bear, there was definitely some skepticism. How could this animated project really be captured authentically on the big screen? Fortunately, the warmth and charm of Cummings’ voice helped make it one of Disney’s most successful live-action remakes.

9 James Earl Jones: The Lion King and Star Wars

James Earl Jones is another actor who is perhaps most at home in a sound recording booth, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t made an impact in the areas of sound either. real action. Jones was brought in to provide Mufasa’s royal voice in the animated hitThe Lion King.

He made his comeback in the same franchise for the live-action remake; the only actor who could do it. However, James Earl Jones is also iconic for playing the highly influential Darth Vader in theStar warsfranchise. The villain’s voice is unlike anything else in the movies.

8 Jodi Benson: The Little Mermaid and Enchanted

Sometimes Disney turns to lesser-known names when it comes to capturing the essence of their princesses. ForThe little Mermaid,Jodi Benson’s mellow tones provided both the vocals and the speaking voice of Ariel, the protagonist of the classic.

In honor of her princess status, Disney once again turned to Benson in order to make a much smaller cameo in their live-action production ofNice to meet you.With a combination of the animated and live-action Disney styles, Benson was a great nod to the company’s animated past.

7 Ming-Na Wen: Mulan, Agents of SHIELD and the Mandalorian

Ming-Na Wen has actually been named a Disney Legend because of his remarkable work among the many of the company’s most popular franchises. Wen brought the classic animated character of Mulan to life, expressing it with the strength, emotion, humor, and elegance needed for such an important role.

Ming-Na Wen also made an appearance in the live iteration ofMulan,which acted as a passing torch moment. Additionally, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wen plays SHIELD Agent Melinda May, while in theStar warsuniverse that she recently took over from Bounty Hunter Fennec Shand.

6 Josh Gad: Frozen & Beauty & The Beast

Josh Gad has continued to showcase his brilliant comedy skills in his multiple film projects, both live and animated. For Disney, Josh Gad was the perfect voice to bring Snowman Olaf to life as a comedy film inFrozenand its sequel.

However, that wouldn’t be the only famous Disney role Gad would play. When creating the necessary cast for the live-action remake ofThe beauty and the Beast,The Walt Disney Company turned to Josh Gad to play LeFou, one of their first LGBTQ + roles and villainous Gaston’s sidekick.

5 John C. Reilly: Wreck-It Ralph and the Guardians of the Galaxy

John C. Reilly is also incredibly famous for his comedy work, usually in the realm of live action. He is also not a typical Disney actor given the more adult themes of his filmography. However, Disney brought in Reilly to voice lovable villainous Ralph in the video game franchise.Wreck-It Ralph.

Surprisingly, that wouldn’t be his only job with the company, as under the Marvel banner John C. Reilly was able to represent someone within the MCU. As Nova Corpsman Dey, Reilly interacted with the adorable thieves ofGuardians of the Galaxy.

4 Dwayne Johnson: Moana and Jungle Cruise

The Dwayne Johnson star is constantly on the rise as he continues to take on massive action roles. Disney first used the actor’s incredible voice when castingMoana, a film that would celebrate The Rock’s Samoan heritage as he played the deity Mui.

With Disney always on the lookout for new intellectual properties to develop, they turned to their theme parks and sought to adapt.Jungle cruisein a summer blockbuster. Dwayne Johnson has a leading role in the film, alongside Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall.

3 Idina Menzel: Frozen & Enchanted

Idina Menzel is a Broadway icon, but these talents have translated incredibly well on screen. From disneyFrozenThe franchise really came to life after Menzel was brought on board to portray the Ice Queen herself, Elsa. It’s a role of a lifetime and the actress has made it completely her own.

Prior to that however, Idina Menzel had some live action credit to her name from The Walt Disney Company. She plays Nancy Tremaine, Patrick Dempsey’s Robert Philip lover and a possible animated princess inNice to meet you.She adds a magical quality to every role in her filmography.

2 Tom Hanks: Toy Story and Saving Mr. Banks

Tom Hanks has one of the most iconic careers in movie history. There is really only one animation role that will always be remembered for its cultural impact and connection to the history of Pixar Animation Studios. This is of course the cowboy Woody in theToy storyfranchise.

However, Hanks didn’t just portray an important Disney icon. In live productionSave Mr. Banks,a story of howMary poppinswas adapted for the screen, Hanks embodies the man himself Walt Disney in a particularly charismatic part of his filmography.

1 Miley Cyrus: Bolt and Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus was a Disney Channel star through and through. She has enjoyed a successful musical career since, but she has also entered the animated world of Disney. In the production of the companyLock,Cyrus voiced the young owner of the superhero dog.

The singer and actress will probably owe her career toHannah montanafranchise however, where she portrayed a version of herself; a normal girl by day and a pop star by night. The TV show also spawned a feature film production starring the same characters.

