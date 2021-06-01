Metro Approves North Hollywood Bus Rapid Transit Route Through Pasadena – Pasadena Now





About 5 years after Pasadena officials joined with Los Angeles City and Metro officials in celebrating the launch of the NoHo pilot bus service at Pasadena Express, plans for the bus rapid transit line were approved. by Metro at a board meeting last week. The $ 267 million, 18-mile North Hollywood-Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Corridor Project was approved Thursday by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) board of directors. The project aims to build a high-quality BRT line that will connect the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, traveling east-west between the North Hollywood subway station of line B (red) / G (orange) and Pasadena City College with stops in Pasadena. , North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock. The city of Pasadena is pleased with the metro’s decision that restricted alternatives for further study in the next phase of the project, wrote the latest EIR, Transportation Director Laura Cornejo in a statement to Pasadena now. In Pasadena, the route is proposed to run along Colorado Boulevard. in mixed flow traffic lanes. [i.e. there will not be a dedicated bus lane]. The project is funded by a sales tax measure approved by LA County voters in 2016, as well as the SB 1 gasoline tax and vehicle fees. The project is part of the Metros Vision 2028 strategic plan to deliver high-quality mobility options and exceptional travel experiences, while improving communities and lives. The project is expected to be completed in 2024. In May 2019, when Metro first approved the start of the route’s environmental review, its staff reviewed the practicality of reserved bus lanes on Colorado Boulevard. between North Hollywood Station and Memorial Park Gold Line Station in Old Pasadena. That idea was taken off the table after former mayor Terry Tornek objected in person to Metro’s board meetings in March and April 2019. The mixed travel activity only replicates what the Golden Line is currently doing, Tornek said in 2019, there was a bus line that already covered this route, in fact, multiple lines. So the disruption that would have been generated by a bus lane on Colorado Boulevard, I think, outweighed any potential benefit. People were never expected to travel from the CCP to North Hollywood. I objected to adding an exclusive bus lane service on Colorado Boulevard or even on Parents Street from the Gold Line station to the CCP; it was never part of the program. They just let us down, Tornek said. But the disruption that would have been caused by an exclusive bus lane on Colorado Boulevard was the part that caught my eye, Tornek continues. As part of the project, Metro organized face-to-face meetings and public hearings. Metro received nearly 500 comments during the public comment period following the publication of the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR). The City will continue to work with Metro to respond to comments that were submitted during the public comment phase of the draft EIR, Cornejo said. With a multidisciplinary team within the department, I will work closely with Metro during the next phase of the project. According to Metro, staff will further refine the design and layout of the route in coordination with the cities along the corridor and with additional input from the public. Staff plan to return to the board with the EIR projects later this year. For more information on the BRT North Hollywood to Pasadena project, visit http://metro.net/nohopasbrt. Show counters Vision 2028 Plan Get our Pasadena Daily Newspaper delivered to your inbox. Release. Get all the latest Pasadena news, over 10 fresh news per day, 7 days a week at 7 a.m.

