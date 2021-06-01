My point of view: first rank ratings (opinion)

Local reflections

All about fireworks!

Last week, the board of directors of the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority voted to cancel the July 4 fireworks display for the second year in a row. As expected, the decision drew strong comments from both those who agreed with the decision and those who opposed it.

Carl Ribaudo



The 4th of July fireworks have been a tradition since the founding of the country. For many, it has become a matter of patriotism, and those who visit and live on the South Shore have enjoyed barbecues and parties for years.

Despite this history and tradition, I support the TDVA decision. Here are my reasons:

Although considered the biggest fireworks display in the west, the fireworks have little impact on sightseeing. This may have been the case years ago, but a lot has changed over the past three decades. The South Shore brand is known across the country for a variety of reasons, and fireworks have nothing to do with it. The advent of sophisticated technology marketing allows the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority to reach potential visitors from across the country with a message at the push of a button. Fireworks are not a big reason to visit. We saw this last year. Even though the fireworks cancellation last year, visits to the South Shore were on the rise, suggesting that a fireworks show did not influence visits during peak holidays. of the year.

There has always been a sense of concern about the environmental impact of fireworks, including the spent debris falling into the lake. Although TDVA does everything in its power to clean up, there is still a lawsuit left before the program is terminated. Remember many years ago; a Nevada homeowner has threatened legal action over the lake’s environmental impacts. At any point, someone could raise the issue and the survival of the fireworks would be in doubt.

According to TDVA, the overall cost is approximately $ 260,000 each year. Think of it over a quarter of a million dollars for about 25 minutes of fireworks. Let me put it another way, over the next five years; TDVA would spend $ 1.3 million on just over two hours of pyrotechnic entertainment. Who in their right mind would spend that kind of money on two hours of pyrotechnic entertainment?

It is important to understand that the TDVA, which includes casino hotels and other lodging properties on the Nevada side, is funding the fireworks; these funds are specific purpose funds intended to attract overnight visitors.

For years some thought fireworks were needed to attract visitors, but last year proved otherwise. Fireworks are not funded by retail businesses, restaurants or recreational activities. Neither the City of South Lake Tahoe nor the County of El Dorado provide funding. Now, if for example the city of South Lake Tahoe wanted to fund fireworks not to attract visitors but to provide entertainment for residents and those who are already there, they should consider that option.

On July 4th, visitors and residents will get together, play, barbecue and have fun no matter what. They will celebrate as they always have, as they did last year. You don’t need fireworks to be patriotic; either you are or you are not.

The big picture

I find it amazing how much before the pandemic there was no way for companies to raise wages. Remember the old economic theory that if you raise wages, companies will have to lay people off. This policy just does not seem viable these days. Maybe the truth is that these companies could have offered higher wages from the start.

Recommendation

As the pandemic begins to end. Live music, whether it’s small-scale concerts or concerts here on the South Shore, is one of the returns to normal. It’s a welcome return for sure. Do yourself a favor and go out to see some local music. Everything will come back to you.

It’s a Wrap

Memorial Day is almost here, and summer will soon be upon us. What to expect? Most of the reports I have seen suggest that South Shore will have a very busy summer. That said, it will be a test to see if we can handle the expected crowds.

From garbage to parking to traffic and congestion, our record is mixed. Hopefully the agencies can react quickly and adapt to the situation we all foresee. It’s not a one-season situation, it’s what we can expect in the years to come and we’ll have to adapt and learn, otherwise it will consume the destination.

Carl Ribaudo is a columnist, consultant, speaker and writer who lives in South Lake Tahoe. you can reach him at [email protected] .