Watchmen’s Steven G. Norfleet on Horrors and Legacy – Deadline

Editor’s Note: One hundred years ago today, after an attempted lynching of a black teenager accused of raping a white woman was blocked, an enraged white mob numbering in the thousands descended on the affluent, predominantly Afro-American neighborhood. – American from Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In two days, more than 300 women, children and men were murdered by mobs. In addition, around 800 people were injured and thousands of businesses, homes and churches were razed by bombs dropped from planes and a rampaging horde comprising law enforcement and KKK members.

Largely absent from the history books and suppressed in popular culture for decades, the 1921 massacre of the Tulsa race in recent years has become a milestone for the brutal realities of white supremacy in America. Today, veteran actor Steven G. Norfleet, who appeared in the portrayal of Assault in HBO’s Emmy winGuardians, examines the hidden history and legacy of Tulsa 1921 in a guest column for Deadline.

In the famous HBO series Guardians, I portray a World War I veteran trying to protect his family during the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921.

The creative team of Guardians Carefully constructed details to portray a true meaning of this horrific event, showing gunshots fired at unarmed black men and women and businesses set on fire while people were still in them. From prayer before filming such heartbreaking material to racing through chaos while holding my son, played by Danny Boyd Jr., there was a heavy feeling on set that day.

The specifics of the set’s dressing quickly reminded me that, as we re-enact this event for a limited series, what you see in the opening scenes of GuardiansThe first episode of the latter happened 100 years ago. The role opened my eyes to how little I knew about my own history.

It forced me to seek and recognize the truth that was not intentionally revealed to us.

Even though I remember how little black history was taught during my early school years, I am grateful to the people who now choose to tell it through entertainment. We’re in a time where education and television are really linked, and I think that’s one of the best ways to learn. Without the knowledge of our history, we are deprived of the foundation of knowing how to approach our future.

Being completely transparent, writing this column as we approach the centennial of the horrors of May 31 and June 1, 1921 in Oklahoma leaves me with a bittersweet feeling.

The sweetness comes from gratitude knowing that what began as another acting job has led to helping increase knowledge of our true American history for millions of people around the world. Bitterness is reminded that this is our American history. That is black history and sadly history keeps repeating itself. We should not have to commemorate the deaths of over 300 black people who were killed just for being black and for being successful. We should visit a still standing Black Wall Street where our black ancestors created opportunities for themselves, and generations to come have kept the Greenwood neighborhood thriving.

Our story is Viola Fletcher, a living survivor of the Tulsa race massacre who recently testified before a House subcommittee praying for justice one day. Our story is the African American men who fought in WWI for their country; a country filled with racism and hatred towards blacks.

Our history holds the power to help our brothers and sisters today to fight for change, to fight for justice, to fight for what is and should be right. People like Stacey Abrams who swallowed her governor’s racial defeat in 2018 and poured her soul into the fight for voter rights in Georgia and beyond. Ben Crump who fights tirelessly for victims of racial and police brutality like Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. These are the examples of Black Wall Street.

I find some satisfaction in seeing this country remember the lives lost in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. I pray that the victims and the families of the victims have found some peace in knowing that our country is finally doing shed light on what has only been briefly discussed. My wish is for this light to become brighter and brighter. Clearer in the many cities where similar events have occurred. Then even brighter in the eyes of the people who need to see such injustices. We must never fear what is true and what is undeniably true is history.

I want to thank every black person who paved the way for me. Black Wall Street doctors and lawyers are kings and queens to me.

I could only imagine how beautiful the community of Greenwood was in so many shades of black and brown. Recognizing the horrific moment is essential, but remembering what the community was and represented before it was destroyed is just as important, if not more so. Black history comes with many scars, but it certainly comes with a lot of joy. This once rich community can show what is capable of being born again. We can come together and create environments of successful black people who want nothing more than to support each other.

With the opportunity to learn more about our history, we must also learn from it. We need to challenge ourselves to make sure that these infuriating moments never repeat themselves. Individually, we should check whether we are contributing to the solutions of America’s problems; and realizing that there are many ways to play your part. Saving police brutality, voting, supporting your local black businesses, these are just a few ways to keep Black Wall Street’s legacy afloat. Having these difficult conversations with people who may not think like you is essential in helping to change the perspective of someone who fair may not know better. What may seem like a small step could help set the stage for real change.

I am proud to write this article with the hope that it will inspire you to research more, to listen more, to pay more attention to what has been going on for over 100 years. Expressing my gratitude to the schools in Oklahoma who are fighting to teach their students about the Tulsa Massacre can make you make a difference.

Mentioning Carlos Moreno’s new book Greenwood’s victory may cause you to buy it once it drops, wondering what else about this historic city that hasn’t been recognized yet. This article you are reading may be the reason you google “1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” and that alone is progress.

Now that we are in the 100th anniversary since racism and bigotry hit Tulsa full force, let us recognize the heartbreak and pain of remembering this moment and the strength of knowing that we will no longer allow it to happen. reproduce.