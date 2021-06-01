PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs 05/30/21 (Holiday weekend crowds, no more physical distance changes, 2021 Disney Cruise Line merchandise, “Cruella” goodies, etc.)

Welcome to Disney’s Hollywood Studios as we reach halfway through Memorial Day weekend. Understandably, it’s a popular time for guests to visit, and the Orlando International Airport says the trip will be at 90% of pre-COVID levels.

Outside the park, guests formed long lines waiting to enter. As Disney readily admits they are increasing capacity, CDC guidelines are revised and relaxed, and the number of vaccinations steadily increases, crowds are expected to increase as operations normalize.

As part of these changes to CDC guidelines, masks have been allowed outdoors from just over two weeks. At the Black Spire Outpost Market, customers are permitted not to wear masks until they enter individual store stalls.

A tenant in the market has yet to reopen Kat Saka’s kettle. The service area of ​​the Popcorn Shop is now used to house additional tables for diners at Ronto Roasters.

Further changes came to Batuu as the extended queue for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run was stripped of distance markers.

Many characters were out today, including Chewbacca and Vi Moradit, the latter spotted us very, very quickly.

Meanwhile, these guys seem to be mostly oblivious.

It doesn’t look like the Stage 1 company store will be back anytime soon, as it hasn’t changed much since it temporarily opened to sell May 4 merchandise.

However, we still have old reliable ones on Sunset Boulevard.

Nearby, at the Théâtre des étoiles, the home of Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage is undergoing what appears to be a pretty serious renovation.

By late morning, the lines had grown for some of the most popular attractions. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith just removed the distance markers from its outside queue, preventing the line from spilling out onto Sunset Boulevard. Since the interior distance beacons are still 6 feet apart, the lines will continue to be longer during a given hold time than during normal operations.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway had a longer line than usual due to the increased capacity of the park, but neither its indoor or outdoor queues saw the distance markers reduced or removed.

As the line-up for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run grew as the day went on, like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, removing distance markers helped prevent guests from spilling too far into the country and to block the entries of things like Oga’s Cantina. and First Class Cargo.

On our way out of the park, we grabbed Goofy atop the Hyperion Theater, which hosts the Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.

Finally, we caught Mira meeting guests near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. She also appears in the procession of Disney Junior Stars.

On our way to Disney Springs, we glimpsed the new kingdom of cute balloons. We haven’t seen them in the parks yet, so like the “Up” balloons, they appear to be exclusive to Disney Springs.

At World of Disney, we found a new set of “Mousewares” cutting boards. The set includes four cutting boards and a stand and sells for $ 34.99.

At Marketplace Co-Op, we’ve found a much larger set of new 2021 Disney Cruise Line merchandise, clothing, and other items. The collection ranges from long-sleeved button-down shirts to photo frame embellishments.

In honor of the release of “Cruella,” a few candy stores in Disney Springs had limited-time movie-themed offers. The Ganachery had these cookies and cream ganache for $ 7.

Not to be outdone, Amorette’s Patisserie had a new cupcake available that also portrayed the film’s main character. Like their other cakes, this one is a dynamic combination of design and flavor and we’ve given it a full review.

This will do it for our day at Walt Disney World. Now that things are starting to look more “normal” at the resort, will you be planning a summer trip to Orlando? Let us know in the comments!

