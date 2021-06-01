Marvel reveals hero capable of defeating Thanos on his own





The Marvel Comics Universe has received a surprising remix in the pages of Hero Reborn, a weekly event that recontextualizes the Marvel heroes and villains fans know and love. Given his importance both in the comics and on the big screen, it was safe to assume Thanos would heed the event – and it seems his role was quite surprising. Last week, Heroes Reborn # 4 created a new hierarchy of power among Marvel characters, revealing a hero who single-handedly can take down the Mad Titan. Spoilers for Hero Reborn # 4, by Jason Aaron, James Stokoe, Ed McGuinness, Mark Morales, Matthew Wilson and Cory Petit of VC, below! Only watch if you want to know! The issue opens with a story surrounding the latest incarnation of Doctor Spectrum, a character capable of projecting and manipulating energy using his Power Prism. Using a pistol capable of projecting energy, Doctor Spectrum uses the power of his prism to detonate Thanos’ hand, which carries the Infinity Rings, this universe’s version on Infinity Stones. (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) As Doctor Spectrum proclaims, all he had to do was pull the rings from Thanos’ fingers and throw him into Knowhere, the giant celestial head he had modernized in a maximum security prison. While the streak with Thanos is brief and instead centers around a fight between Doctor Spectrum and Rocket Raccoon, the idea that the hero can take down Thanos so easily, especially when he’s armed with all of the Infinity Stones. It’s definitely a contrast to how Doctor Spectrum and Green Lantern – the DC Comics character he’s inspired by – have been portrayed over the years. While the Green Lantern Corps is undoubtedly powerful in certain DC Comics contexts, recent pop culture adaptations and pastiches of the character have seen it as somewhat lame. But if this fight is any indication, someone with the powers of Doctor Spectrum should not be disturbed. What do you think of Doctor Spectrum who single-handedly took down Thanos in the pages of Hero Reborn? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

