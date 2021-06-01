Entertainment
Mental health and veterans: how you can help them fight this battle
Military personnel face enemies on two fronts, the battlefield and the spirit. Mission Roll Call is an organization focused on veterans and mental health.
WASHINGTON Since wars have existed they have been fought on two battle fronts on the battlefield and in the spirit. It is only recently, however, that the effects of fighting on mental health have been truly understood or even recognized.
The organization of veterans, Roll call of mission, started out in need of help. The organization provides a powerful and unified voice in policy and advocacy on the issues that are important to it.
According to Garrett Cathcart, the executive director of Roll call of mission, most Americans don’t realize that more veterans have died by suicide since 2005 as the total number of American soldiers who died in the 30-year war in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2018, suicide among veterans was over 17 per day. And the number of military deaths by suicide jumped 25% from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020.
Sebastian Junger calls the wartime military bond the basic combat experience. He writes in his book WARThe willingness to die for another person is a form of love and is a deep and essential part of the experience.
For this reason, one of the best ways to honor those who have lost their lives in battle is to take care of their siblings who have returned home.
This Memorial Day, here is four things you can do:
– Call a veteran you know, even someone who looks good.
– Be open about your own mental health issues. Make it part of our daily national conversation, to reduce the stigma associated with it.
– Donate to organizations like Warriors of the Americas Partnership; RWB Team; Tragedy Survivor Assistance Program (TAPS); Gold Star Families; and others that tackle PTSD and mental health issues in veterans and their families.
– Ask your senator or congressman to advocate for the changes put in place by the Mission Law that still has not happened. This legislation, passed in 2018, gives veterans better access to healthcare in their communities if they cannot get a VA appointment. But the veterans are still having problems access mental health services.
Cathcart says it’s imperative that we remember the importance and meaning of Memorial Day, but that we shouldn’t feel guilty about spending time with our families and friends on long weekends, Many people feel guilty for celebrating Memorial Day with barbecues and spending time with family and friends. But that’s exactly what the friends I lost in the war would have wanted. That’s what they died for. Let’s just make sure we also take care of the people who came back.
