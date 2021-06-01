Actor Cillian Murphy in “A Quiet Place Part II” and finishing “Peaky Blinders”

Cillian Murphy joins “CBS This Morning” fresh off the box office hit of the highly anticipated “A Quiet Place Part II”. It describes the mutual admiration between him and the film’s writer and director, John Krasinski. Plus, Murphy shares his feelings as he wraps up the final season of the hit “Peaky Blinders” series.

ANTHONY MASON: A highly anticipated sequel, “A Quiet Place II,” opened last week, grossing around $ 50 million between Friday and Sunday. It’s the biggest box office start since the start of the pandemic. The mysterious creatures that hunt by sound thriller is expected to gross nearly $ 60 million by the end of the holiday weekend.

Actor Cillian Murphy joined the cast of the sequel as Emmett, an old friend of the Abbott family from the first “Quiet Place” movie. Looked.

– Have you ever thought of coming for us?

– No. The people who stay, what became of them, you don’t know, do you? I do. They are not the kind of people worth saving.

ANTHONY MASON: A good scary movie. Cillian Murphy is now joining us from Dublin, Ireland. Hello, Cillian. Thank you very much for being with us. I love the first one – I love the first movie. I love this one just as much.

I know you were a huge fan of the first movie and actually wrote an email to John Krasinski that you didn’t end up sending. But what did you say?

CILLIAN MURPHY: Well I just said exactly that, that I love the movie so much. It was my favorite movie of 2018, I think it was, the first one came out.

ANTHONY MASON: Yes.

CILLIAN MURPHY: And I just said congratulations. You know, I was a fan of his work before. And I just – I wrote to congratulate and then I got too nervous and I never – I never send it.

ANTHONY MASON: How did you end up getting this part?

CILLIAN MURPHY: Well at the same time it looks like he and Emily were watching “Peaky Blinders” at home at the same time. And he was writing the screenplay and he thought of me for that role. So he contacted me about a year later.

ANTHONY MASON: Is that … I mean, one of the things that … I know that is to act and that you have to act in all circumstances. But in a lot of cases here, you’re basically dealing with CGI monsters that look terrifying on screen, but you don’t actually see them in person. How difficult is it?

CILLIAN MURPHY: Well I guess it’s really our job as actors to use our imaginations. This is what we do. It was quite liberating in that there was never a green screen. It was all, you know, a real place. And it would just be John standing there behind you with a comment or a look over here. It was really pretty basic.

– Cillian, I have to say one of the most poignant moments in the movie was seeing you on this pier. And that was a reference to Millicent’s character. And I don’t want to give it away. But the fact that you opened up and tried to get to know this character better earlier, I’m curious of Millicent that the experience of working with her – she’s deaf – was that difficult? And how did he challenge you to go above and beyond?

CILLIAN MURPHY: I have to say it was an education to work with her. She’s phenomenal, you know, an amazing performer, an amazing presence, which I think is something that you can’t learn as an actor. You just have it, and she has it. And we got along brilliantly throughout the shoot.

And what I always see in young performers is that kind of instinct, you know, that you tend to do as an older actor – you’re always looking for a pure instinct in them. Young performers have it, and it’s really phenomenal. It’s kind of his movie, really, I think.

– This is his movie. I have to ask, will there be a sequel?

CILLIAN MURPHY: I believe – I believe – I believe so. I’m not the type to ask.

JERICKA DUNCAN: Cillian, Jericka Duncan here. Thanks again for joining us. What a transformation you did to see yourself like that and see yourself in the movie. It’s completely different. But one of the things you brought up was that your performance in “Peaky Binder – Blinders”, sorry, that’s what led you or connected you to “The Quiet Place II” where we know you’ll be recording your last season, the sixth season. What can we expect? What can you tell us?

CILLIAN MURPHY: We just finished Friday, so it’s done, it’s done now. Again you know I’m sure you’re the same as me. I’m not … I’m not a fan of spoilers. And I kinda hate giving away anything, but that will wrap up the TV series. And I think these will be very, very big themes that we explore. And I think the word I used is gothic. I think it was pretty gothic last season.

ANTHONY MASON: Cillian, you spent almost a decade working on “Peaky Blinders”. What was it like getting carried away after all this?

CILLIAN MURPHY: It was very moving for various reasons. But, you know, that’s been a big part of my life. And, you know, I never expected to go on a trip with a character like this. And, yeah, a huge part of me, the crew and the cast, we’ve become very, very close. So I don’t think I have absorbed it all yet, if you know what I mean.

ANTHONY MASON: Yeah, I imagine it takes a little while for it to set in. And obviously it’s not out yet, so you still have to promote it so it’s still a part of your life. But I mean, when they – I mean, after you just watched “Friend’s” birthday and part of the movie of when they all said goodbye, it gets very emotional because you’ve become a family, like. you say.

CILLIAN MURPHY: Yes of course.

– There was a “Peaky Blinders” moment that kind of morphed into a “Quiet Place II”. Do you want to tell us about it? It is a bar and a bachelorette party.

ANTHONY MASON: And Emily Blunt.

CILLIAN MURPHY: Yes. Emily saved me there. It tends to be – it’s become that kind of phenomenon where people have “Peaky Blinders” weddings and “Peaky Blinders” stag parties. And you call them bachelorette parties. We call them bachelorette parties. So it continues. And I certainly, certainly should not be involved in any of these events. So they took me away.

ANTHONY MASON: You would have been the star of the show. Cillian Murphy, thank you very much for joining us. We appreciate that. It’s a great movie.