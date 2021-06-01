



Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie revealed the pop star’s fairytale wedding and told HL about his upcoming pride fundraising event, “Rainbowson.” Frankie Grande Describes his sister Ariana Grandeof Secret wedding AT Dalton gomez Like “absolutely beautiful”. 38 years old, he sat down Hollywood life In an episode of TVTalk on May 31, he revealed his pop star sister’s big day and his upcoming virtual fundraising event, Rainbowthon... “It was beautiful,” he said of Ali. May 15th wedding“It was very beautiful and everyone was delighted. It was a very happy and joyful opportunity. Frankie continued. There I remembered in my head, literally, literally, a perfect, perfect night, ”the dancer also shouted at his new brother-in-law. HL, “Dalton is the best. I love it. Completely and completely part of the Grande clan. Family. “He already has a brother, James marchioneFrankie said, “It’s more cheerful.” “I love having another brother in my family. I definitely increased the list of brothers. I am very happy, very grateful, very, very blessed. “Frankie Sit in front of him and chat Rainbowson A virtual fundraiser that raised $ 54,870 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center last year. “This event will be incredibly camping and incredibly fun,” he explained, “it will be the weirdest event of the year. Ideal for raising your pride. It’s a mean. It’s an amazing performance and it’s going to be a big rainbow party. “ Regarding the special guest appearance, Frankie said, “Last year my sister was here and anything is possible. Anything can happen and anyone can happen this year. This will take place on June 3 at 6 p.m. The event will benefit the HIV / AIDS department of the Los Angeles LGBT Center through TogetheRide. Designed to include a combination of performance and celebrity posts, the participants are: jewelry, Jojo wrinkle, Alexandra Billings, Jasmine Davis, Shoshana Bean, Laith Ashley And Alyson stoner.. Ariana’s marriage to Dalton Gomez was happy and perfect Hollywood Life Source link Ariana’s marriage to Dalton Gomez was happy and perfect Hollywood Life







