John Barrowman thanks fans for their support after glowing controversy





John Barrowman thanked fans for their support following reports that his future as a Dancing On Ice judge was in danger after admitting to exposing himself to colleagues. The actor, 54, admitted to insanity on the sets of the BBC shows Doctor Who and Torchwood. A recently remodeled video from 2015 shows his co-star Noel Clarke himself facing allegations of sexual misconduct making jokes about Barrowman exposing his penis every five seconds and hitting him over everything. The Sun newspaper reported that Barrowman was at risk of losing his position as judge in Dancing On Ice, a position he had held since 2020, due to the controversy. He has now shared a video on social media thanking fans for their support. Speaking from Palm Springs, Calif., Barrowman said: Hi everyone, it’s John here and I just want to say thank you very much to all my family of fans and everyone who has reached out with the countless messages. support in recent weeks. It has meant a lot to me and really touched me to know that people are supporting me and standing by my side and sending their love and all their thanks and kind words. Barrowman added: Hope we are all back soon and can’t wait to be there. Lots of love and thank you. Last month, Barrowman was pulled from an interactive Doctor Who experience due to the flickering controversy. He played Captain Jack Harkness in the science fiction series. Sources previously told The Guardian they did not believe Barrowman’s behavior was sexually predatory and described it as a poor assessment of larks and jokes. Barrowman told the newspaper his good-humored demeanor was only meant to entertain his colleagues on set and behind the scenes.

