Entertainment
Springfield restaurateurs like those across the country are looking for workers
Local chef Kevin Sullivan knew opening his first restaurant during a statewide dining ban would be tough. What he couldn’t predict was that things could get even more difficult when the ban is lifted.
I signed up to be an active member, said Sullivan, who owns Barn at 1501 Wabash Ave., but not the only active member.
The barn opened on May 6, 2020, earning the title of the first new restaurant in Springfield to open since the novel coronavirus struck. Sullivan opened his farm-to-fork restaurant with eight staff members.
A year later he manufactures with a dishwasher and a full and one part-time server.
We run a tight team. I cook five days a week, he says. I can’t open my patio because I don’t have the staff to handle the traffic. Since January, you no longer find workers.
Sullivan is not alone.
Rental signs are as common as menu boards in area restaurants.
And, more recently, those signs have been joined by handwritten notes from management posted on drive-thru doors and windows explaining last-minute changed hours of operation due to staff shortages.
David Bruno of Stuller Inc., the local operator of the Steak N Shake franchise, explained it this way: For peak hours five to six on the line, that’s ideal. It can be done with four, but it is difficult. These days you sometimes had to do three.
When that happens, you have to stop dinner and run everything through the window (driving).
Jose Lopez Jr., owner of Real house, has tried the direct approach with its customers with the notice below posted on the starter board which normally features daily specials.
We are understaffed. Please be patient with the staff who have introduced themselves. Nobody wants to work.
Yeah, I took a little heat for that, he said. But the customers are there to have a great experience and I felt we weren’t in a position to provide that. We have job opportunities and no candidates.
Restaurant owners across the country are facing similar staff shortages as states relax dinner bans and the public signals a desire to adopt their pre-COVID-19 routines.
But workers don’t seem ready to put their aprons back on just yet if the number of job applications is any indication.
It’s to the point of not even having bad candidates, said Howard Seidel, who has reopened. Brunchfield Cafe earlier this month, after halting operations just months after its October 2020 premier.
When we first opened our doors, we had a flood of applicants. Now were almost forced to solicit people.
Many in the industry attribute the labor shortage to the additional $ 300 unemployment benefits available under the federal pandemic unemployment compensation program, which is part of the CARES Act.
The federally-funded unemployment spike lasts until September 6, but many states have moved to end payments early in an attempt to force workers back into the workforce.
Lopez said he believes extra unemployment payments aren’t the only factor Casa Real is currently understaffed.
Some former employees have found other work, while others still have workplace safety concerns, he said.
Add to that, COVID-19 has forced Lopez to change his business model in a bid to make the Mexican restaurant pandemic-proof. Such efforts require more staff.
He got an old friend, Gustavo Badillo, to relocate from New Mexico to help develop the dining and events of Casa Reals and recently outfitted a food truck which is found on Thursday nights at the Illinois Farmers’ Market. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Lopez said he had increased his hourly rates for entry-level positions from $ 10.50 to $ 13 per hour to attract new hires. Today, Casa Reals’ payroll reflects the same number of workers as before the pandemic.
But he’s still looking to hire half a dozen more workers.
The best ideas come from tough times, he said. Border. Outdoor tent. COVID made me aware of other possibilities and (taught me) not to rely on just one aspect of the food industry.
We need more manpower because we are trying to create other markets.
