Hollywood: Check Out This Week’s Upcoming Local Events





HOLLYWOOD, CA Looking for something to do this week? Your Hollywood Patch Community Calendar is a great way to keep tabs on what’s happening near you and find out about local events that match your interests. Here are some of the events happening in town this week. If you are wondering how to organize your event on the next roundup, you can add it to the calendar using this form. As always, it’s free to post an event in your community. To reach more people, you can promote your event and share it nearby for $ 1 per day per community. Night at the virtual spa When: Tuesday June 1st at 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday June 1st at 5:00 p.m. What: Take care of yourself at the height of the luxury of nature! Join the Glitter Care Center for an evening full of the pampering and relaxation your body, soul and skin need! You are invited to a virtual spa evening filled with: – Guided meditations – Face masks – Live music – Product trial – … Learn more New Media Film Festival VIP Evening When: Wednesday June 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday June 2 at 4:00 p.m. Or: Online

Online What: Meet the entertainment CEOs at the New Media Film Festival for a fun mix and mingle to kick off this year’s groundbreaking film festival, a VIP night from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT on June 2, 2021 online. a special event. Att … Read more Featured event: Taste of Hope – EAT. TO DRINK. DONATE June 3 When: Thursday June 3 at 6.30 p.m.

Thursday June 3 at 6.30 p.m. Or: Miracle Theater outside 226 South Market Street, Inglewood, CA, 90301

Miracle Theater outside 226 South Market Street, Inglewood, CA, 90301 What: It’s been a tough time for all of us, and when the world stopped we just kept going and got more creative in how we help our community. Our commitment to help solve the homeless crisis in Los Angeles is still needed. The Taste of Hope at the Center Saint-Joseph on June 3 and 2021 is an outing … Learn more Featured Event: Taste of Hope – EAT. TO DRINK. DONATE June 3 (Deirdre Robinson) Featured event: Through the prism of resilience When: Friday June 4 at 12 p.m.

Friday June 4 at 12 p.m. Or: Virtual event

Virtual event What: The Patient Perspective series presents Through the Lens of Resilience: Late-Stage Cancer Survivor Finds Hope and Healing in the Stories That Shape Us, a Keck Medicine program at USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. Photographer and visual storyteller Lars … Read more Featured Event: Through the Lens of Resilience (Mary Aalto) Featured event: Estate Planning for Your Loved Ones – Live Chat Q&A Webinar When: Saturday June 5 at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday June 5 at 10:00 a.m. Or: Online webinar

Online webinar What: Estate Planning for Your Loved Ones – Live Chat Q&A Webinar Get your estate planning questions answered by an experienced estate planning lawyer in our upcoming live chat Q&A webinar. Topics Covered in the Webinar: Why DIY Estate Plans Usually End in Court … Read More Featured Event: Estate Planning for Your Loved Ones – Live Chat Q&A Webinar (Hayes Law Firm) Featured event: LA Zoo’s 2021 “ Beastly Ball ” Virtual Fundraiser: Los Angeles When: Saturday June 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday June 5 at 6:00 p.m. What: Virtual Beastly Ball 2021 hosted by Joel McHale Saturday, June 5, 2021 – 6 p.m. Online via Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA FromLos Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens: “The Beastly Ball is the Greater Los Angeles Zoo La largest association of … Learn more Featured Event: 2021 LA Zoo “ Beastly Ball ” Virtual Fundraiser: Los Angeles (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Virtual concert ‘Angel City Chorale’ 2021: Los Angeles When: Saturday June 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday June 5 at 6:00 p.m. What: Angel City ChoralePLAY IT FORWARD The Virtual Concert Event Saturday, June 5, 2021 – 6 p.m. Online via Angel City Chorale. Los Angeles County, CA FromAngel City Chorale: “The vocal sensation Angel City Chorale, America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner, conducted by Sue Fink, Artis … Learn more Featured Event: Virtual Concert ‘Angel City Chorale’ 2021: Los Angeles (Susan C. Schena) Hike to end homelessness! When: Saturday June 5 at 8:00 a.m.

Saturday June 5 at 8:00 a.m. Or: Hike. Market. Classes. Drive where you want!

Hike to end homelessness! Market. Classes. Roller. Have fun while making a difference, wherever you are and at any time! This year, we want you to get moving and moving by June. Set your personal hiking and fundraising goals and get moving, then celebrate your accomplishment and … Learn more

