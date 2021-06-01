Stephen King reveals horror movie he was too scared to finish





Legendary horror author Stephen King reveals he was too scared to finish watching The Blair Witch Project when it was released.

Stephen King reveals the horror movie he was too scared to finish watching wasThe Blair Witch Project. Released in 1999,The Blair Witch Project was a huge success and is widely credited with reviving the found footage filming technique that would later be adapted in similar titles likeParanormal activityandCloverfield. Although considered a “hit” in the horror genre, the film grossed nearly $ 250 million worldwide on a budget of less than $ 500,000, making it one of the top independent films. most successful of all time. Centered around three student filmmakers from the Black Hills of Burkittsville, Maryland, the events of the film unfold in “salvaged footage” style as students learn about Blair’s legend of the witch. When the film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 1999, it was accompanied by a promotional marketing campaign to sell the “documentary” as real. Also recognized as one of the first films widely released on the Internet,The Blair Witch ProjectThe marketing involved fake police reports and “news” type interviews in an attempt to track down the “missing” students, who were marked as missing or dead, even on their own IMDb pages. This style of marketing really paid off as the film spooked critics and audiences alike, even going so far as to scare off the “King of Horror” himself. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Blair Witch 2016 Was Originally Called The Woods As said on Dread Central, during an episode ofEli Roth’s horror story, King revealed that the horror movie he was too scared to finish watching wasThe Blair Witch Project. King first saw the film in the summer of 1999 in hospital after being struck by a van while walking by the side of the road. This event would later have a considerable influence on his own work, but at the time it seems that the pharmaceuticals that he was prescribed may have also played a role in his fear ofThe Blair Witch Project. King explains: “The first time I saw [The Blair Witch Project], I was in the hospital and I was doped. My son brought a VHS tape of it and he said: You have to watch this. Halfway I said turn it off, that’s too weird. “ In today’s pop culture,The Blair Witch Project achieved meme status and has been referenced and parodied in countless movies and TV shows; however, at the time of its release, the film was quite revolutionary in the way it was filmed and presented to the public. Considered one of the best horror films of the 1990s, it spawned sequels and other adaptations, and helped pave the way for other films shot in the same way.The fact that the film even managed to scare King is a testament to the success of the marketing campaign and the overall “documentary” style. King is no stranger to the horror genre. Having written over 80 novels that all deal with horror in one way or another, King is a master of the genre and knows a thing or two about what makes a story scary. His books have continued to scare from generation to generation and he continues to do so with several of King’s books being adapted into movies and TV shows.The Blair Witch Projectmay not seem creepy by today’s standards, but it’s interesting to know that of all the movies that came out in the ’90s, this is the one that scared King. More: A Complete Guide To Blair Witch Mythology Source: Dread Central Every Potential Midnight Sons Team Member Already In The MCU (And More)

