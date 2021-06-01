Hayley Vernon nominated for prestigious adult entertainment awards

From Reality Star To Porn Queen: Married At First Sight Hayley Vernon Is Nominated For Two Adult Entertainment Awards After OnlyFans Account Launched
By Caleb Taylor For Daily Mail Australia
Published: | Update:
Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon won two nods at the Australian Adult Industry Awards.
Speaking to Instagram on Tuesday, the star revealed that she was nominated for ‘Best Newcomer’ and ‘Best Female Content Creator’.
Hayley shared a steamy photo of herself before sharing a link to the rewards.
Awarded: Hayley Vernon, 33, former Married At First Sight star (pictured) was nominated for two adult entertainment awards after her OnlyFans account launched
The reality TV star is nominated for next year’s awards.
Hayley has become an OnlyFans Queen after launching her account with a lot of fan interest.
Categories: Hayley is nominated for two awards – ‘Newcomer Female’ and ‘Best Female Content Creator’
The reality TV star certainly didn’t shy away from the steamy content after dating as a bisexual woman.
She revealed that it was “only after” leaving the experience that she felt “confident enough to explore” her sexuality.
The reality TV star turned adult film host revealed she is bisexual during a question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram Live.
Sexuality: Reality TV star turned adult movie host revealed she is bisexual in Q&A with fans on Instagram Live
The question one fan asked was whether she was ‘more horny for women or men’ in her OnlyFans videos.
The former worker also revealed that she was’ dating two women after MAFS but learned there [SIC] more difficult to manage than most men ”.
Hayley has had negative reactions to her decision to join the site and has revealed that she is “ ashamed of a bitch ” by some male fans.
Review: Hayley suffered backlash for her decision to join the site and revealed she was ‘ashamed of a bitch’ by some male fans
Talk to Washing, Hayley called the perceived double standard.
It’s funny how guys call women with OnlyFans sluts and shame them, but they’re more than happy when you send them nudes for free, she says.
They just can’t stand the idea that a woman would profit or control [of her body].
They just can’t stand the idea that a woman would profit or control [of her body], Said Hayley
