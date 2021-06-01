Country Grammer wins Hollywood Gold Cup for Bob Baffert





Rivalry is the one thing horse racing can ever use to keep audiences interested. He may have discovered a Monday in the Category 1 Hollywood Gold Cup – $ 300,000. Royal ship and Country Grammer, who completed a tight 1-2 in Grade 2 California on April 17, repeated his performance in the Gold Cup. It was only this time that Country Grammer won by a header to make up for the neck loss he had in the Californian. The pair raced side-to-side on the stretch with Royal Ship taking a brief lead near the top of the stretch in the one-mile race. After a long race it appeared that Country Grammer had the advantage, but Royal Ship made one last push but failed. It was the eighth Gold Cup victory for coach Bob Baffert, who also won last year with Improbable. Baffert has kept a low profile since Medina Spirits’ positive test for the anti-inflammatory betamethasone during the Kentucky Derby became public on May 9. But that hasn’t slowed down his journeys to the Winner’s Circle. It was Bafferts’ fifth victory since the Derby. Elliot Walden and WinStar bought it to bring it to California because they thought a mile was its distance, Baffert said. His form on land was really good last year. It looked like he had been beaten today, but he threw it. That’s exciting. He had a big race last time around and got beaten. He was really ready to go [Monday] and I think the distance was the key. He did it with a lot of class and determination. Country Grammer, ridden by Flavien Prat, paid $ 5.60, $ 3.20 and $ 2.60. Royal Ship was second and Express Train was third. The Monday Card was the final round of Level 1 races for the reunion, which ends on June 20. In the $ 300,000 Category 1 Shoemaker Mile, Smooth Like Strait ($ 3.40 to be won) went door-to-end to win the 1-length grass race. He gave the 4 year old an automatic entry into the Breeders Cup Mile in Del Mar on November 6th. He is coached by Michael McCarthy, who will saddle the winner of Preakness Rombauer on Saturday Belmont Stakes. Umberto Rispoli was the rider. Maxim Rate ($ 29.80) caused a surprise in the first year Gamely Stakes of $ 300,000 for fillies and mares running 1 1/8 miles on turf. Simon Callaghan was the winning trainer and Juan Hernandez the jockey. Agamemnon, a 4 year old gelding, suffered a catastrophic injury in race three on Monday, a six furlong race on turf for the Cal-breds. He was near the 16th pole when he injured one of his front legs. The damage was so severe that he was immediately euthanized. It was the ninth fatality in Santa Anita since the start of the season on December 27 and the seventh in the race. It was the first death since April 19. Agamemnon was trained by Ron McAnally. It was the eighth life start for the gelding, who had won two races and $ 70,800.







