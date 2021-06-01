The untold story of legendary Hollywood car customizer George Barris

Connect with us

Did you watch television in the 80s or 90s? Are you nostalgic for a series from the time? If so, you are probably familiar with the work of George Barris and not knowing it.

Does the Batmobile, General Lee, Grease and Kitt’s cars mean anything to you? All are creations of the great master of automotive personalization George Barris (1925-2015), a benchmark in automotive personalization linked to television and cinema around the world since the 1960s.

It’s been over six decades since George Barris created some of these TV gems, being responsible for creating the Beverly Hillbillies’ car, The Green Hornet’s Black Beauty, and many more. They were all the idea of ​​this genius who started customizing cars with his brother Sam in the 1940s.

George Barris was born in Chicago in 1925. In 1928, he and his older brother Sam moved to Roseville, California with some of his parents after their parents died.

Sam and George Barris were excellent in school but both shared a passion for designing and working on cars, so what started as a hobby of building model airplanes led to scale models. of cars and eventually turned into a career in car customization.

Barris is a surname in the “personalization” of the car in Hollywood

Barris Kustom shop with Knight Rider's Kitt

Via: Facebook

Shortly after the Barris brothers started working on cars, their family gave them a 1925 Buick that was in need of repair. George, 13, began to experiment with change and customization of his appearance and became the first Barris Brothers custom car.

That’s when the creative urge of the Barris brothers kicked in after being able to straighten the car’s bodywork and add bolt-on accessories to finish it off with an orange paint job with blue stripes. The car was eventually sold and they then bought a Model A.

Lil redd wrecker

George Barris Lil Redd Wrecker Car

Via: Pinterest

This Greek-American genius then started his first business in the 1940s, Kustoms Car Club, working with his brother Sam in the 1940s, while George was still in high school.

Later, and on his own, George created what has become some of the iconic cars in television and movies. Although the first Batmobile in history is probably his most famous personalization, the Greased Lightning from the movie Grease, the GMC van of the A-Team and not to mention Knight Riders Kitt are also his. And the list goes on and on.

Lightning Grease

Grease Lightning car from the movie Grease

Via: Pinterest

If we had to choose, it is the George Barris Custom cars that we consider to be the most legendary and which have undoubtedly remained etched in the memory of several generations.

The Munster Koach of the Munster family

The monster Koach of the Munster family

Via: RK Motors

Three Ford Model Ts were used to build the Herman and Lily Monsters buggy. I took three Model T Fords, cut them together to make a six-door Model T. It had never been done before. I then added red velvet like the interior of a coffin, lanterns for the headlights, cobwebs on the wheels, and coffin handles.

The Munster Koach car of the Munster family

Via: Pinterest

Barris was put in charge of this project with a tight schedule, although he had the help of famous designers such as Tom Daniel and Dick Dean, and in just 21 days the Frankensteins car was ready.

He fitted the interior with blood red velvet, and all exterior details were handcrafted. By the way, in case you did find yourself behind the wheel of this thing, be sure to leave enough room to turn the corners as the Koach was over 18 feet long. Of course, Barris Kustoms also took care of Grandpas DRAG-U-LA.

The Batmobile from the original Batman TV series

Batmobile from the original Batman TV series

Via: Batman Wiki Fandom

In 1966 and with just three weeks to complete the car, Barris was able to transform a Lincoln Futura previously used in the movie It Started With a Kiss (1959) into the first Batmobile in history.

Batmobile from the original Batman TV series

Street: Sopitas

Whenever Adam West needed a brace, Barris got behind the wheel of his creation dressed as a superhero. Barris was seen on several occasions on the Hollywood Freeway testing the parachutes he had installed in the back of the car to act as emergency brakes to prove they were performing as intended. Although once he was arrested by the police for it. The Batmobile was auctioned off in 2014 for $ 4.8 million.

Knight Rider KITT

Knight Rider Kitt

Via: Teknikens Vrld

Designer Michael Scheffe handled the original design, although Barriss’s signature was also stamped on the Trans Am turned into KIIT from the Knight Rider TV show, which saved David Hasselhoff’s life in each chapter. Only five original KITTs made for the ’80s Knight Rider TV series withstood filming, out of 20 in total.

The black beauty of the green hornet

The Black Beauty car from The Green Hornet

Via: YouTube

Green Hornet was a 1960s television series on US network ABC that only had a 26-episode season. Starring a young Bruce Lee and his car, which before being transformed by Barris was nothing less than a 1966 Chrysler Imperial.

This TV show tells the story of an editor and his driver Kato. They fight crime aboard Black Beauty, a car capable of making impossible moves and equipped with all manner of weapons, headlights that confuse bad guys, and she wore a camouflage system that made her invisible when needed.

The Black Beauty From The Green Hornet TV Show

Via: Pinterest

All of these works of art have one thing in common: they were walkable and they were just decorations for the set. Among Barriss, many clients were celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Elton John.

Unfortunately, the king of personalizers like George Barris was known, passed away in November 2015. His work is now eternal.

