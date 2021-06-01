Zara, Anthropologie and Patowl accused of “ cultural appropriation ” by Mexico





Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN Mexico accused fashion brands Zara, Anthropologie and Patowl of cultural appropriation, saying they “used” designs created by the country’s indigenous people. In a series of letters written to the brands, the Mexican Ministry of Culture demanded a “public explanation”. He also called for “benefits” to be “returned to the creative communities” who he said invented the embroidery techniques and design patterns. The letters, signed by Minister of Culture Alejandra Frausto Guerrero and dated May 13, were released Friday. They identify several garments from the three brands as well as corresponding examples of garments created by indigenous artisans in the Oaxaca region. The Mexican government has said the symbols on Anthropologie’s embroidered shorts are reminiscent of those used by the country’s Mixed community. Credit: Anthropology In a press release, the Culture Ministry challenged Zara’s blue embroidered midi dress. He said the Spanish brand took inspiration from ancestral symbols and traditional “huipil” dresses produced by the Mixtec people of San Juan Colorado, Mexico, adding that the dresses typically take at least a month for artisans. The item in question is no longer available for sale on the Zara website. A pair of embroidered shorts by Anthropologie have also been put forward as a purported example of cultural appropriation. The Mexican government said the item, which cost nearly $ 70, features symbols reminiscent of those used by the Mixe community in Santa Maria Tlahuitoltepec. The shorts were still available for sale on the Anthropologie website on Monday. Patowl’s “relaxed flowers” shirts would have been inspired by the embroidery techniques of the Zapotec community of San Antonino Castillo Velasco. The government alleged that the hand-made floral embroidery on Patowl’s shirts was an imitation of an intricate technique known as “hazme si puedes” (“do me if you can”), and included the patterns community thinking, among others. Mexico believes that Patowl’s “casual flowers” ​​shirts borrow from the embroidery techniques of the country’s Zapotec community. Credit: Patowl In an emailed statement to CNN, Zara’s parent company, Inditex, said it had “the utmost respect” for “the Ministry (of Culture) and communities of Mexico,” but added that “The design in question was by no means intentional. borrowed from or influenced by the art of the Mixtec people of Mexico.” Neither Patowl nor Anthropologie’s parent company, URBN, responded to CNN’s request for comment. In its press release, the culture ministry said the “collective ownership” of indigenous communities had been “privatized” by brands, calling on them to create an “ethical framework” for working directly with its artisans. The Culture Department compared a Zara dress (pictured) to the “huipil” dresses produced by the Mixtecs in San Juan Colorado, Mexico. Credit: Zara He said he was acting to “prevent plagiarism … by national and transnational companies”, adding that he “protects the rights of indigenous peoples which have been historically ignored”. This is not the first time that Mexico has accused marks of appropriation. Last November, French designer Isabel Marant apologized after the country’s Culture Ministry claims his label had used a pattern created by the Purepecha community. Marant presented him with his “most sincere apologies”, according to the BBC , saying that she would “pay homage to our sources of inspiration” in the future. In 2019, the ministry also accused American women’s clothing brand Carolina Herrera uses Mexican models “without permission, without respect, without any economic consideration.” Although the label did not respond to CNN’s request for comment at the time, creative director Wes Gordon said in a statement to the Guardian that the brand had attempted to “emphasize the importance of this magnificent cultural heritage” and was a “tribute to the richness of Mexican culture”.

