Entertainment
Lil Loaded, Dallas rapper behind 2019 hit ‘6locc 6a6y’, dies at 20
Lil Loaded, theDallas rapperbehind the viral success of summer 2019 “6locc 6a6y”died at the age of 20.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday that the young rapper, whose legal name was Dashawn Robertson, has died. Officials have not disclosed the cause of his death.
Ashkan Mehryari, an attorney for the rapper, told USA TODAY that the cause of death was suicide. “Unfortunately, I am able to confirm that Mr. Robertson passed away today,” Mehryari wrote in a statement.
The lawyer told the Dallas Morning News that his client’s death was “very tragic”, adding: “He had a very bright and promising musical career ahead of him.”
Lil Loaded’s death comes a week after 6locc 6a6y was certified gold on May 25 by the Recording Industry Association of America. “6LOCC 6A6Y Certified Gold Who runnin dis (juretive) like me dopest fanbase on earth,” Lil Loaded written on Instagram at the time.
The music video for the song amassed near 29 million views on YouTube. The rapper’s next single in October 2019, “Gang Unit”, became an even bigger hit with over 39 million views on YouTube.
Rapper King Dediesafter filming outside of an Atlanta nightclub
Lil Loaded was arrested last year on a murder charge related to the October shooting of his best friend Khalil Walker, 18.
A post on the late rapper’s Instagram account the same day the shooting appeared to mourn Walker. According to The morning news from Dallas, he said, “So much love that they thought we had the same mom, I’ll see you soon.”
After Walker’s death, Lil Loaded took to Instagram to talk about his arrest. “I appreciate all your support. They try to make you look guilty when you’re innocent anyway… we’re gonna get this right. Tear up my brother, I love you, ” he captioned the message.
In March, he was charged with one lesser charge, one count of manslaughter. Lil Loaded was scheduled to appear at a hearing for the case on Tuesday, June 1.
Lil Loaded’s latest album, “CRIPTAPE”, was released in December 2020.
Lil Loaded collaborated with Chicago rapper King Von on the single “Avatar”. The music video for the song has more than 6 million views on Youtube. King Von passed away in november during a shoot at an Atlanta nightclub. He was 26 years old.
After:Atlanta police indict suspect in rapper King Von’s fatal shooting
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, you can call U.S. National Lifeline for Suicide Prevention at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of the day or night, or chatting on the internet.
Crisis text line Also provides free, 24/7 SMS support to people in crisis when they dial 741741.
