A viral TikTok video has wreaked havoc on America’s beach. Officials fear this is just the beginning

ANGELS: Huntington Beach has faced wild parties, drunken scrimmages and political unrest.

But nothing prepared officials for Adrians’ bribe, which started out as a simple birthday party for an Inland Empire teenager and turned into a viral TikTok event that drew in thousands of people at the beach last week, but not Adrian Lopez, who in the days leading up to the party was growing increasingly nervous about all the attention.

When it was over, more than 175 people were arrested, city officials and traders were adding up the damage, and everyone was wondering who should be blamed and who should be billed.

The way Adrians’ birthday invitation has gone viral has alarmed city leaders, who say they don’t know how to deal with it. City Councilor Dan Kalmick is angry that police resources and taxpayer dollars have been spent on what he called a farce. He said they didn’t have easy answers on how to deal with the next viral video launched on popular platforms like TikTok which can get millions of views in a matter of days.

This is because the government is not structured to deal with an amorphous entity of people, Kalmick said. It wasn’t like a concert where we could talk to a promoter and issue a permit. When you have people who don’t have a command or control structure, how does a city or a police department handle that? I am not sure.

Adrians kickback is a testament to the power of the TikTok social media algorithm, which posted a post about the teen birthday. But it’s also in many ways a sign of the pent-up energy of young people desperate for fun after more than a year of pandemic lockdown.

People my age haven’t been out for a year, said Edgar Peralta, an 18-year-old Downey resident who went to the party last Saturday but said he didn’t tolerate the debauchery that took place. is followed. It was to get the ball rolling. It’s the start of summer.

The origin story of what became three days of unrest in downtown Huntington Beach is familiar.

For his 17th birthday, Adrian wanted to hang out with friends from school at the Huntington Beach Homes. Beach party celebrations are a tradition for many Southern California teens. But what happened last weekend was anything but ordinary.

The high school invite was retrieved by the TikToks For You algorithm and viewed by people across the country. The ad was curious: who was this mysterious teenager and would anyone be going to his party? Some TikTok users, including internet celebrities, have started posting about it, and videos with the hashtag #adrianskickback have since garnered over 326 million views.

On Saturday evening, around 2,500 teens and young adults, some who say they had driven for hours or arrived by plane from other states, converged on the Huntington Beach Pier and downtown in a rally that sank into the chaos.

Revelers threw fireworks at a crowd in the middle of the Pacific Coast Highway, jumped on police cars, climbed palm trees and flag poles, and jumped off the pier into a crowd of people below to surf the crowd. A CVS window was smashed, businesses were tagged with graffiti, and the roof of Lifeguard Tower 13 collapsed after being resized.

Kickback participants set off fireworks in crowds in the middle of the Pacific Coast Highway at 6th Street.

It was a festival atmosphere, but nothing provoked an end and that was the problem, said Neil Broom, 53, who watched the party unfold as he checked in with the staff at Dukes’ restaurant. Huntington Beach. Literally, they were gambling in traffic on PCH.

Authorities spotted the party’s announcement when it started circulating last week and immediately began staffing for what was billed as a weekend event. In all, more than 150 officers from nearly every police department in Orange County were called to the beach on Saturday night to help control the crowds.

Clashes with police broke out on Saturday and officers fired rubber bullets and pepper projectiles as they tried to disperse the crowd. Eventually, authorities imposed a nighttime curfew to clear the streets. The revelers also descended on Surf City on Friday and Sunday, but Saturday brought the larger group. The majority of those arrested over the weekend were not from Orange County, police said.

The pier and the downtown area have experienced more than their share of problems over the years.

In 2013, violence erupted in the city center after the US Open of Surfing. People smashed store windows, bombarded police with debris, and knocked portable toilets onto the pavement. The following year, organizers stopped hosting live music at the competition and restricted alcohol sales in an attempt to curb potential illegal activity.

But Adrians’ rebound was different.

Acting Police Chief Julian Harvey said he had scheduled meetings with representatives from social media platforms, including TikTok, to identify ways for law enforcement to work with law enforcement officials. sites to minimize the risk of such incidents recurring in the future.

A TikTok representative did not comment on Adrians’ bribes or any communication with city officials.

Many in Huntington Beach have wondered why so many young people would travel to attend a party for someone they don’t know. One of the reasons is simply to get out of the house after the pandemic, but the human desire to be a part of something big also plays a role, said Karen North, social media professor at USC.

It’s the same reason people watch space shuttle launches. People want to be a part of this moment. They want to be able to say I was there when it happened, North said.

All that desire to be a part of the popular topic or trending event is amplified by social media because now it’s so global, she said. The radical change with social media is that we feel like we have a personal connection with people, even when we don’t.

The aftermath of the holidays comes amid national conversations about the role of social media in the fallout from messaging on the platforms. TikTok, which debuted in the US in 2018 and is owned by China-based ByteDance, has faced pressure from the US government over concerns about how the company is handling data collected from US users. .

Cities like Huntington Beach may find it difficult to hold online platforms accountable for disseminating information about events that turn violent or cause damage, North said.

There is a lot of talk about what kind of liability social media platforms are for the events or consequences of conversations that reside on their platform, she said. But for the most part, the platforms are protected because they host our conversations rather than writing, creating or editing their own content.

Celebrities have used TikTok to connect with fans for years. Musicians have found success on the app, propelling their songs to widespread popularity. Now, some users say the platform and others like it are set to become the party’s next big promoters.

There are all these new people coming together through TikTok just because the videos can go so viral so quickly compared to YouTube or Instagram, where only your followers see them or only show them to other people, said. Andrew Denton, 21, who went to Huntington Beach. Friday and Saturday to get content for social media.

One of his videos showing a teeming crowd of Lifeguard Tower 13 has garnered four million views. His initial suite of 200 quickly grew to over 3,400, he said.

I’m still a little shocked, it all fell apart, he said.

The phenomenon of viral events is growing. Last month, hundreds of people with Josh’s name took to social media and gathered in a Nebraska park to fight over pool noodles. In 2019, UFO enthusiasts showed up in Nevada Area 51 after a viral Facebook post announced a raid on the site.

Gatherings organized by TikTok influencers during the pandemic brought hundreds of guests to mansions in the Hollywood Hills last year, in violation of public health orders. Triller, a Los Angeles-based company that operates a video-sharing app that competes with TikTok, planned to host a private influencer launch party in the Hollywood Hills in November, but was later canceled.

Adrians’ bribes are already sparking discussions of similar events in California and other states, said Liam Garner, 17, of Los Alamitos, who attended the party in Huntington Beach.

This incident with Adrians’ bribes sets a precedent, he said. It will become more common.

While TikTok users across the country were in Huntington Beach last Saturday, Adrian was in Los Angeles. He told the New York Times in an interview that he was concerned about the attention the event was gaining online and decided to find a venue. They’ve teamed up with Los Angeles-based streetwear store Cookies N Kicks to sell tickets for US $ 40 (RM 165) for the event, which would take place in an undisclosed space in Los Angeles that would be revealed on Saturday night. before the party, according to the newspaper. reported.

Cookies N Kicks did not respond to an email from a Los Angeles Times reporter requesting comment. Adrian also did not respond to a request for comment from reporters this week.

The Los Angeles party address leaked and people, including police, showed up at the scene. The crowds and police presence essentially cut the party off before it had a chance to start, according to a video posted by a teenage content creator named Donald, which passes by Donlad.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account on Monday, Adrian said he had not started or encouraged any illegal activity or made any money from the event. He added that he was not involved in any upcoming events or merchandise sold under his name.

Thanks for your patience and support, he wrote. The past few days have been very eventful and unreal. I have used this time to collect my thoughts and see what is best for me and my family. Los Angeles Times / Tribune News Service