Man returns Bob Dylan’s album 48 years late





CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – As they say, better late than never. This couldn’t be truer for a Cleveland Heights native now living in San Francisco who recently returned a Bob Dylan album which he borrowed in 1973 from the University Heights branch of Heights Libraries when he was in eighth grade. High levels of carcinogenic ingredients in several brands of sunscreens, study finds

The library’s website indicates that Howard Simon checked out Self Portrait of Bob Dylan which was due to be returned to the library in June 1973. But that date came and went, he explained in a letter he mailed with the album decades overdue. As a recent retiree, I take this opportunity to bring my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that, through career and family, have been overlooked for many years, Simon wrote. In this context, I am returning with this letter a late article (by my calculations, approximately 17,480 days late at the time of writing this article). It’s pretty late, and I’m so sorry! Win $ 2000 and a Nintendo Switch Lite to play video games for 21 hours

He said in the letter that he found the record mixed with his personal collection, sandwiched between two other Bob Dylan albums, Nashville Skyline and New Morning. What is the fine for returning something to the library almost 50 years late? It turns out that nothing. The funny thing about it is we don’t charge the overdue fines as long as we get the item back, we don’t see the need to penalize people, branch manager Sara Philips said with a laugh. We are grateful to Mr. Simon for returning the file. I would say we can now call it even. Simon made amends by giving what he calls a “replacement fee” of $ 175 because “it’s not in great shape,” he said. But the icing on the cake is the second donation he made, a copy of his own album, titled Western Reserve. It turns out he’s a musician too. Inspired by Bob Dylan, of course.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos