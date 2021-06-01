Guardians of the Galaxy stand together in Eternals inspired fan poster





As a new team of superheroes arrive in the MCU with Eternals, new Marvel fan art instead imagines its stunning poster featuring Guardians of the Galaxy.

the Eternal the poster is recreated with the guardians of the galaxy in a new Marvel fan-art. After bypassing its cinematic branch and focusing on its nascent brand of small screens, the MCU is relaunching its marketing for its next blockbusters for 2021. That includes Chloe Zhao’s Eternal that will introduce a whole new team of superheroes to the universe that has apparently been around for centuries. Created by the Celestials, the Eternals are essentially powerful immortal beings who subtly shaped the Earth. They never revealed themselves throughout this time frame, even as the universe faced various threats such as Thanos successfully erasing half of life in Avengers: Infinity war. Eternal This will be the first time Marvel Studios has launched a new superhero team since James Gunn introduced Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Given that, comparisons are inevitable between the two groups as this new illustration shows. Related: Eternals Trailer Hints At MCU Threat Bigger Than Thanos Digital artistsamuel_cheve imagined what it would be like if the Guardians of the Galaxy received the same treatment from a leaf as the Eternal‘last poster. Instead of the ship of the immortals, the fan art features the Benatar from the cosmic rag gang that had been used by the team in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 andInfinity war. It was also useful for Avengers: EndgameIt’s time to hold up. Take a look at the picture below: EternalThe poster quickly became a fan favorite for several reasons. First of all, it is breathtaking in its simplicity. Second, it doesn’t look like a single MCU sheet. Over the years, the franchise has come under fire for posters that can arguably be boring and repetitive. The format is almost always the same with a collection of all the characters smashed together as the villain looms. There are several exceptions to this, but for the most part, it was. See something so aesthetically different from Marvel Studios through Eternal is a welcome change and is already seen as an indication that Zhao’s upcoming blockbuster will look nothing like the regular franchise pricing. While the Eternals and the guardians of the galaxy have stories of vastly different origins, the introduction of this new superhero squad brings back memories of when the rag-tag group was first introduced. Both are considered obscure Marvel characters with very little name recognition outside of comic book readers. They also open up a whole other pocket of the universe that frequently puts the Avengers in the spotlight, and despite the lack of mainstream awareness, the MCU has done a great job of attaching the Guardians of the Galaxy to their fans and wait- you at that. once this new team arrives via Eternal, they too will eventually become household names. More: Eternals Trailer Confirms Why The Avengers Lost In Infinity War Source: samuel_cheve Space Jam 2 hints at Daffy Duck as Tune Squad coach

