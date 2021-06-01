Piers Morgan slammed for criticizing Naomi Osaka for not making a press





Piers Morgan has been criticized for criticizing Naomi Osaka and her decision not to give a press conference during the French Open. The tennis star spoke about how interviews have affected her mental health in the past and that she didn’t want it to impact her game at Roland Garros. Osaka was fined $ 15,000 for the move and has since withdrawn from the Grand Slam. Credit: PA She wrote on Twitter: “I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I am stepping back so everyone can focus on the tennis that is taking place in Paris. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and that my message could have been clearer.” While the world number two has been praised for taking care of both her mental and physical health, the first Hello Great Britain the host attacked her. Morgan wrote a column for the Daily mail calling Osaka a “ narcissist ” as well as an “ arrogant spoiled brat ”. Piers also claimed that his $ 55.2 million in earnings over the past 12 months had inflated his ego “ to gigantic proportions. ” He wrote: “What Osaka really means is that she doesn’t want to take on the media if she hasn’t performed well, because the beastly journalists might dare to criticize her performance, and she won’t. will not submit itself to “people who doubt me. “It’s straight out of Meghan and Harry’s playbook to want to have the biggest cake in the world and eat it, exploiting the media for ruthless commercial self-promotion, but using sanity to silence it any media criticism. ” He added that he was not sorry for offending ‘delicate snowflakes’ as he felt it necessary to say ‘Osaka’s antics reek of a prodigious raging ego’ ‘. Morgan has since come under scrutiny for the column, with many on Twitter saying it’s pointless and mean to beat someone up while they are talking about their vulnerabilities. He wasn’t too kind to the review and replied to one person mockingly, “This review is damaging my sanity. Delete.” Morgan replied to another reviewer, saying: “She attacked the media for doing their job. As Nadal etc said this week, without the support of the media, tennis would not be the great sport that it is. and the players wouldn’t be rich famous stars. ” ” People pointed to the hypocrisy in the column considering Piers quit his breakfast TV show when he was criticized for his comments on Meghan Markle. He introduced himself to the Duchess of Sussex after his interview with Oprah and when his onscreen colleague Alex Beresford challenged him, he stormed off. Morgan later parted ways with ITV and quit the show he had been on for several years.

