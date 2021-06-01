Entertainment
Beyond Netflix, Hotstar and Prime Video: 13 regional OTT platforms for your daily entertainment solution
The advent of digital platforms not only helped filmmakers release their films in the midst of the pandemic, but also spurred regional content that previously had limited audiences. Now people across the country can watch shows and films created in Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Assamese, Odia, Telugu and several other regional film industries.
So if you’re someone who loves great content regardless of language, look beyond Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus Hotstar and explore these regional web platforms that have thrived over the past year or so. .
Hoichoi (Bengali)
The streaming platform caters to fans of Bengali content. It offers a plethora of Bengali movies and web shows in many genres with English subtitles. From new releases, a few underrated movies, from classics with Suchitra Sen and Soumitra Chatterjee to movies directed by Satyajit Ray, the platform has a lot in its library. Apart from that, Hoichoi contains over 1000 Bengali songs for audio streaming worldwide.
Some of the best web series on the platform are Byomkesh, Manbhanjan, The Stoneman Murders, Shei Je Holud Pakhi, and Dhaka Metro, among others.
Aha (Telugu)
The OTT platform features premium Telugu content in several genres. The streaming services were launched by Geeta Arts of Allu Aravind on Telugu New Year in March 2020. Allu Arjun supported his father’s initiative to provide quality content to Telugu speaking audiences. In addition to the Telugu films, around 20 web series have been produced specifically for the platform.
Sun NXT (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali)
Launched in 2017, the on-demand service is owned by the Sun TV Network. It allows its subscribers to watch content in four South Indian languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. The streaming platform’s content library is packed with movies, TV shows, music videos, and humorous videos. Subscribers can also watch live TV on the service.
Koode (malayalam)
Koode, which means ‘with you’, is the first independent OTT platform to deliver content in Malayalam. It was released by Studio Mojo in December 2020 and has original web series as well as curated content from YouTube in its library. The platform plans to adopt a pay-per-video model for movies and premium content in the near future.
Addatimes (Bengali)
The streaming platform offers original web shows, short films, live sports and movies for Bengali audiences. It was launched in 2016 and is part of the fastest growing Bengali digital platform in the country.
Royal talkies (Tamil)
Launched by Tamil film producer CV Kumar, Regal Talkies is a pay-per-view platform. It also provides a platform for aspiring filmmakers to present their content to the public.
Planet Marathi OTT (Marathi)
Marathi film production house Planet Marathi has developed a streaming platform in 2020 to make Marathi language content accessible to moviegoers around the world. It also offers web series, movies, cooking shows, and educational programs. The creators are also working on a Day One premiere show, in which viewers can pay the one-time fee to watch their favorite movie.
Olly Plus (Odia)
If you want to enjoy movies, songs, comic book videos, audio films and short films in Odia, Olly Plus is for you. The streaming service was launched in 2020 by Sk Line Production.
Oho Gujarati
The Gujarati content streaming platform OHO Gujarati, which launched in May, has garnered immense support with over 1.5 lakh of downloads so far. The OTT platform is available for download on Google Play and Apple Store. According to the platform’s motto, it is “by the Gujaratis, for the Gujaratis”. It promises to deliver exclusive, premium and high quality entertainment.
CityShor.TV (Gujarati)
Owned by Ahmedabad-based lifestyle media company CityShor.com, the streaming services were launched in October 2020. It contains both original and curated Gujarati web series, movies and short films in its library .
Talkies (income, Konkani, Kannada)
The streaming service offers movies, web series, and TV shows in the Tulu, Konkani, Kannada, and Beary languages. For theater lovers, the platform also hosts Yakshagana, a traditional form of theater developed in Kannada.
Neestream (malayalam)
Owned by US company JKH Holdings, the Malayalam streaming platform launched in November of last year. The first film to come out on the platform was Isakkinte Ithihasam. Besides offering Malayalam movies, it also offers content from various TV channels.
Reel Drama (Assamese)
Hyderabad-based Reeldrama Production rolled out a new OTT platform for Assamese movies, web series and other shows in January this year. Reeldramas’ content-mix includes contemporary and old films, short films, web series in various genres, theaters, a wide range of music, comedy, poetry, cooking and devotional performances. It also offers a dedicated children’s area that contains animated moral stories and grandmother’s tales, in addition to masterclasses.
