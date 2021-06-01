Mare of Easttown: This ending has been explained and all your questions answered

HBO



Not only the final of Easttown mare revealing the answer to who was behind his central murder, but saw unadorned resident, doing the job hero Marianne “Mare” Sheehan finally finding a sense of peace. Before we sob and say goodbye to the limited series that introduced us to the unruly backyards and messy kitchens of suburban Philadelphia, let’s review exactly what happened in this very revealing seventh and final episode. .

Who killed Erin McMenamin?

First of all. The death that kicked off the miniseries is revealed in a final twist to have been caused by 13-year-old Ryan Ross. After finding out that his father John was having an incestuous affair with Erin (the couple are cousins ​​once removed), from their family reunion in Lake Harmony, Ryan stole the old handgun from elderly resident Mr. Carroll. , intending to use it to threaten Erin with staying. far from his family. As Erin tries to pull it off her, Ryan accidentally pulls the trigger – twice, first hitting one of Erin’s fingers, then fatally injuring her in the head.

What did John say happened?

John, Ryan’s father and Lori’s husband, confesses to Erin’s murder, claiming that Erin called him away from the engagement party of angry Frank (Mare’s ex-husband) , asking her to pay for their baby DJ’s ear surgery. John says she blamed him for ruining her life and threatened to shoot herself. He claims he accidentally shot her in the hand while snatching the gun off her, then panicked and shot her in the face. He then led his body into the woods with Billy’s help and dumped it there to make it look like the nearby drinking teens were involved.

How did Mare find out who the real killer was?

Surprisingly, about five minutes later, the mystery seems to be resolved, when Mare discovers that John is holding a gun to his brother Billy’s head. But something is wrong. In the previous episode, analysis of the recovered bullet reveals that it came from an old 1980s handgun of the type carried by police, including Mare’s late father. Mare receives a seemingly innocuous call from Mr. Carroll and goes to his house, where he tells her that things have been missing since the death of his wife Betty (in Episode 5). One of those things is his gun, Special Detective Colt, which he used during his time in Ridley’s force. As the gun was quickly returned to its hangar, Mr. Carroll discovered that two rounds were missing. Mare asks who has access to the shed and Mr. Carroll replies that only he and Ryan Ross, who cuts his lawn, have access. Mare checks the footage from the home security camera and sees the moment when, just before midnight, Ryan sneaks into the shed and hides the gun in his pocket.

Did Lori know that?

During the interview with the police, John says he convinced Lori to lie to Mare, his growing best friend, and say that it was his brother Billy, who has a drinking problem, who killed Erin. When Mare comes to Lori’s house to pick up Ryan for Erin’s murder, Ryan runs to his mother crying. He says Mare knows it and Lori hugs him, revealing that she knew Ryan had been the real killer. John had informed her the morning before he and Billy drove to Pat’s fishing hut. She agreed to lie about it to protect her son Ryan. She later berates Mare for revealing the truth, instead of letting John take full responsibility.

How did Ryan know about John’s relationship with Erin?

Ryan discovered text messages on his father’s phone from Erin. Ryan confronted him about it, upset after his father had previously cheated, which caused him to go their separate ways for a while until Lori agreed to get back together. Ryan has acted desperately to keep his family together.

What happened on the night of Erin’s death?

On the night of Frank’s engagement party, Ryan notices that his father is yelling vehemently at someone on the phone. Later, he glances at the phone and finds more messages from Erin asking John to meet her in Brandywine Park. It was around 10:45 p.m. When he got home, Ryan snuck up and rode his bike to Mr. Carroll’s to pick up his gun, which he had seen before during the many times he mowed the Carrolls lawn in the summer. He then went to the park and waited for Erin, where he would later kill her.

What did John say to Ryan in episode 5?

The clue to Ryan’s involvement was dropped in Episode 5, when Lori overheard John telling Ryan to keep quiet about a secret. Ryan later violently defends his sister at school, showing how far he will go to protect his family. Lori initially believes that the secret is that John cheated on her again with a woman named Sandra Elliott, not Erin.

What was Deacon Mark Burton’s involvement?

The Catholic deacon, who had been reassigned to Easttown after allegations of sexual misconduct in his previous ward, has drawn a lot of attention by not cooperating with police. Erin’s phone records reveal that she spoke to him after his fight with Brianna, Dylan’s girlfriend. Deacon Mark claims he gave Erin advice, but remains cautious due to his past allegations of inappropriate behavior with an underage girl. It is revealed that he picked up Erin from the woods after Brianna beat her up, then took her to the park where she wanted to talk to John. In possession of his bicycle, Deacon Mark threw it into the lake and lied about it to the police.

What was the photograph of in Erin’s diary?

The photo shows Erin in bed next to a sleeping John, clear evidence they were having an affair.