Lucifer: this is what happens with the powers of God

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By


In Lucifer Season 5B, God thinks he’s losing control of his powers, but it turns out that his trickster son Michael turns him on.

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Lucifer Season 5B, streaming now on Netflix.

Even ifLuciferfans rejoiced in the Season 5B musical episode, full of beloved pop-rock covers, the underlying reason was far more sinister than a god-organized karaoke party.Lucifer Season 5, Episode 10, “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” showed God wanted to spend more time with his son, Lucifer, after hearing his raging rant against him at the family dinner from the previous episode which had gone wrong. However, the episode quickly revealed God’s mistaken belief that he could no longer control his heavenly powers, so he must step back.

At the end of the musical episode, and after frustrating the endless devil, God visits Lucifer in his apartment. God then reveals to Lucifer through a song that he is also suffering lately, and through “I Dreamed a Dream” by Anne Hathaway, the father finally says to his son, “I can’t fix you, Lucifer. . ” However, Lucifer does not want to hear this and tells God to stop controlling him, especially by blackmailing him. When God hears this, he responds in tears, “I actually don’t think it’s possible. It’s not that I won’t. It’s that I’m not sure I can.”

God confesses that he is no longer able to control his powers, and he is for the first timevery long afraid of himself. All of the songs and choreography that sounded well-intentioned and fun were actually an eerie sign that he couldn’t exist on Earth without causing a Broadway play to unfold unexpectedly and unbeknownst to mortals.

This realization first causes God and Lucifer to react illogically, as he literally destroys his powers on Earth so as not to endanger the world, but he forgets that it does.vulnerable to this world, so Lucitries to take her father’s heavenly post prematurely. However, it is Amenadiel who suspects that something is notenough what it seems.

In Season 5, Episode 14, after watching God play a regular round of golf, the older angel asks his father, “When was the first time you noticed a problem?” God confesses he suspected something was wrong when his son Michael told him therestrength be something wrong with him. Amenadiel soon believes that it was Michael from the start who made God disbelieve in his powers and strength. It turns out that Michael wanted his father to feel unstable so he could usurp the Heavenly Throne.

Lucifer-Michael-Amenadiel

However, it may be the truth that God needs his sons to believe in order to enter his next phase of existence. When it comes to an all-powerful character, especially one as obtuse as God, he is neverenough certain of what is real and what is staged. Anyway, in Season 5, Episode 14, Amenadiel confides in Lucifer that their father didn’t really lose him and that it was only part of Michael’s infamous plan to take control of Heaven.

However, this realization comes after Luci reunites his heavenly parents to help him become God. Luci is shocked to learn that God has decided to live among his wife’s new universe, supporting her and not being able to return to Earth. Before God and the Mother of Creation depart within a celestial veil, Lucifer dares to ask, “How much of this was part of your plan?” God, being enigmatic as always, laughs just as he leaves the universe – suggesting that nothing happened without his consent.

Lucifer plays Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. Season 5B is now on Netflix.

