Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter, Suhana Khan, and Her Friend Record Funny Classroom Video, Watch | Entertainment News

A new video of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has surfaced online. In the video, the 21-year-old was seen jamming and lip-syncing on Justin Bieber’s hit song Peaches with a friend.

Sitting in what appears to be an empty classroom, Suhana and her friend are seen to take turns singing a line from the song. Suhana wears a mustard colored top under an all black ensemble. She left her hair loose for the video.

Suhana is currently in New York City, where she is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts. She returned to the United States earlier this year, having spent much of 2020 with her family in Mumbai due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was also seen accompanying her father, Shah Rukh and brother, Aryan Khan to the United Arab Emirates to support Shah Rukh’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders, at IPL 2020.

She turned a year older on May 22 and celebrated the occasion with her friends. She seemed to have organized three separate parties to celebrate her special day. She was seen at a reunion with her friends the day before her birthday, followed by another the next day, as well as a yacht party. Numerous photos of the parties have surfaced online, giving a glimpse of her birthday parties. Suhana also shared a photo from one of her parties on Instagram and marked her birthday.

Suhana, like her father, intends to continue acting in Bollywood. Speaking to the Hindustan Times in the past, Shah Rukh said: “Suhana would have to learn to act for another three to four years if she wants to become an actress. I know a lot of my friends in the industry think my kids should start playing tomorrow. belief that they should not yet start to act.