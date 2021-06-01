Daniela Elser: How Meghan Could Become A Princess If She Loses Her Title

Oprah Winfrey interviews Meghan Markle on CBS. Photo / AP

NOTICE:

Lady Colin Campbell made history in 1992 when the Jamaican-born socialite posted Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody Knows, the first biography to be released claims the princess suffered from an eating disorder and cheated with her. riding instructor James Hewitt.

The title caused a stir, and while many initially wrote what initially seemed like a sinister contrived tale, its narrative was quickly bolstered by the release of Andrew Morton’s explosive Diana: Her True Story.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Albert Hall in London last year. Photo / AP

Since then, Lady Colin has strayed into the world of royal commentary and in recent years she has appeared on breakfast television to deliver regular doses of the Sussex-related sound bites that hit the headlines.

Lady Colin has now taken matters a step further, launching an online petition calling on Prince Harry to “voluntarily ask the Queen to put her royal style, her titles and her rank on hold.” At the time of publication, it has over 39,000 signatures.

Considering all of the royal couple’s recent revelations about suicidal thoughts, shocking racism, parental neglect and royal bullying, Lady Colin’s politics are not particularly inflammatory.

However, we have to talk about Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their awkward titles. Because, bizarre as it sounds, it might actually be to their advantage if the Queen at some point intercedes and exerts polite pressure on the California couple to stop using their ducal titles.

Stay with me here.

On the morning of the couple’s wedding in 2018, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen would confer a duchy (with the titles Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel) on her grandson and, by extension, on her new granddaughter, such what. Standard. (Prince Andrew was named Duke of York on his big day in 1986, while Prince William was named Duke of Cambridge on his in 2011.)

It wasn’t long before storm clouds gathered over their special fees and by the end of 2019 nearly 4,000 residents signed a petition forcing Brighton & Hove Council in Sussex County to debate the issue. whether the duo’s titles should be deleted. (The stunt clearly failed.)

Related Articles

Yet those calls only increased in the wake of Megxit’s upheaval. Harry and Meghan, along this line of thought, robbed the Royal Co-op to make themselves known and make their fortune in the United States and their continued use of the Sussex appellation endangers the Royal Family by introducing the fierce smell of commerce. in the royal milieu.

Basically, the moolah and the monarchy aren’t meant to mix for free, and ostensibly, even the slightest hint that someone might dare to monetize their royal status is theoretically met with abject horror.

(Let’s all politely ignore the myriad of other intersections of cold cash and crown, such as Prince Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall peddling over 300 products through the Waitrose supermarket chain, which the Royal Palaces all contain boutiques from slightly awkward gifts filled with replica royal jewelry, and which you can pay to visit the Queen’s vast private pile in Norfolk, Sandringham, and the gardens of her Scottish Balmoral estate.)

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / AP

While theirs has not been a particularly successful stint as an HRH, at least in terms of job satisfaction, Harry and Meghan have made serious inroads into the business world in the United States.

In less than a year, they signed deals worth an estimated $ 180 million with Netflix and Spotify alone, signed with the A-List Speakers Bureau Harry Walker Agency, the Duchess wrote a book and the Duke has done the unthinkable before and gone and landed a Chief Impact Officer position at a billion-dollar Silicon Valley startup.

With each successive business announcement, the thorny title question has continued to bubble up, a situation that was only amplified following their March TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Fast forward to another lengthy interview for the Armchair Expert podcast, then more revelations in the five-part Apple TV series The Me You Can’t See, and the question becomes more and more pressing: How good could they be. conscience continue to use their Sussex titles when they had no qualms about attacking the royal household whenever a camera was pointed in their direction?

At the root of it all is the idea that if Harry and Meghan were to show up to a glitzy Hollywood event or the annual Sun Valley talk fest as old Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor, it would diminish their potential for success. gain money and tarnish their celebrity shine.

But I wonder, have we thought about this the wrong way?

Could Her Majesty exert her diminishing influence on the wayward couple and cause them to abandon their Sussex titles and prove to be a boon to Montecito’s most controversial ratepayers?

On the one hand, it would make the 95-year-old monarch look pretty mean and vindictive. For those who are squarely on the pro-Harry and Meghan camp, this type of decision would confirm their view that the Queen is a petty nonagenarian eager to punish the only bi-racial member of her extended family.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AP

The Sussexes, in turn, could bask in some kind of public relations martyrdom that would reinforce their anti-establishment brand of “speaking the truth to power”.

It would also make Her Majesty look like a hypocrite given that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is still allowed to exercise her royal title with a drop of money.

Beyond all this, even though Harry and Meghan were no longer able to use their Sussex titles, they still have their princely status to fall back on. He will still officially be Prince Henry of Wales and she, as a bride, has every right to impersonate Princess Henry of Wales, like the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife the Princess Michael from Kent.

Therefore, if Harry and Meghan find themselves without their talented titles, that’s okay, they can just take the road to Wales. Not only could they enjoy something of high morality, forced to endure the slings and arrows of a vengeful palace, but Meghan would have the right to pose as a princess, a title even higher than that of Duchess.

In short, this whole situation is kind of a win / win for the renegade couple.

Strategically, the palace is stuck at a dead end and only has what looks like losing hands to play. They can leave the couple and their titles intact, or they can push them to bow to their whims and only strengthen the couple’s American cause.

Still, if DDD Day happens that Harry and Megan are denied their ducal designation, then fear not. Oprah would surely be on hand to help them share their genuine pain with viewers and Fergie could lend them a copy of her 2001 offering, Reinvent Yourself with the Duchess of York, though it would be an indignity even she didn’t. has not suffered. .

Ouch. Now, this particular injustice should surely hurt.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and writer with over 15 years of experience working with a number of leading media titles in Australia.