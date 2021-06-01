‘Paddington 2’ loses Rotten Tomatoes perfect score after late lambaste





In 2017’s “Paddington 2”, the innocent Paddington bear memorable said, “If we’re kind and polite, the world will be right.” Who knows if marmalade lover Paddington has the same outlook on life after a late and overwhelming review on the film’s site Rotten tomatoes a review that knocked the beloved children’s animated film off the site’s 100% positive and flawless review list. Director Paul King’s film is the latest to lose its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score due to further negative review, bringing it down to a “fresh” 99 rating. There were 245 previous rave reviews for “Paddington 2,” which features Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, which gave the film the much-vaunted perfect score. 5 thingsyou didn’t know about paddington bear But on May 28, three years, four months, and 16 days after the U.S. release date of January 12, 2018, film critic Eddie Harrison on a site called the Film Authority eyeda spoiler opportunity and took a late goal. Rotten tomatoes rated Harrison’s 246th review as the only negative, with a rating of 2 out of 5. Harrison tried to explain that he was always a critic. “I rated ‘Paddington 2’ negatively for BBC radio when it was released in 2017, and on several occasions thereafter, and stand by every word of my criticism,” he says. “He is not my Paddington bear, but a sinister and malicious impostor who should be shot in space, or bombarded from space at the first opportunity,” the review continues. “Overconfident, sarcastic and brooding, this manly-looking bear has little to do with the classic character, and viewers should be warned; These aren’t your Paddington Bear mammas, and neither will they be yours. Maybe if you’ve never seen the TV show and I don’t know any better it will work, but longtime Paddington fans will find it too much to bear. “ See again:The infectious musical ‘In the Heights’ salsas happily beyond its shortcomings Netflix in June:10 shows to watch including ‘Sweet Tooth’, ‘Lupine’ and a Kevin Hart film In another memorable line, Harrison wrote that Whishaw as Paddington “sounds like a member of an indie-pop group descended from a scary ketamine high.” Paddington can at least be happy to know that his film is in good company. The change in scoring for “Paddington 2” comes a little over a month after Orson Welles’ 1941 masterpiece, “Citizen Kane” was knocked out of his perfect score for Rotten Tomatoes. This sequel, an 80-year-old negative review was discovered as part of the website archiving project. See again:Emma Stone’s ‘Cruella’ Creates Coolest Disney Movie Ever

