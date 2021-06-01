South Park TikTok Videos Imagine How Cartman Would Sing Linkin Park & ​​Green Day





New TikTok videos show an artist performing Green Day’s “Good Riddance” and Linkin Park’s “In the End” as South Park’s Eric Cartman.

New TikTok Videos Imagine How South ParkEric Cartman of Green Day would sing “Good Riddance” by Green Day, “In the End” by Linkin Park, and more.South Park, now over 300 episodes, has been no stranger to music, the majority of which was written and composed by series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. With the series bringing classic elements back to the new specials, Cartman is known for delivering unique performances from some of the biggest pop hits. Cartman’s love for pop music can be traced throughout Comedy Central’s impressive cartoon series. Cartman went from “Wild Wild West” vocals with Clyde Frog to Radiohead’s “Creep” vocals while standing in the bushes outside the Tenorman Residence. He even sang one of the biggest renditions of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” to ever be played on the small screen. Vocals are featured in episodes often, and Stone and Parker have done well by consistently parodying the most current music in pop culture. Related: Why Trey Parker Hated South Park’s Warcraft Episode Enough To Cancel It Now, FernandoUfretposted a video on TikTok of him singing Green Day’s “Good Riddance” as Cartman. The artist then uploaded another video to Twitter of him singing “Pure Imagination” and his Twitter user. Sammy shared a video of him performing “In the End” by Linkin Park. The videos feature Fernando sitting behind an acoustic guitar as he perfectly matches the 10-year-old’s vocal style. I just started a TikTok 2 days ago, and some posts are going unbelievably viral! Thanks guys!https://t.co/R1t4NNIE0S – Fernando M. Ufret (@Fernando_Ufret) May 31, 2021 The above is just a small sample of songs that FernandoUfret recognized as Cartman. In recent days, FernandoUfret has uploaded versions of “Pure Imagination”, the Friends theme song, in addition to the Cartman-obsessed song originally in the show’s second season, “Come Sail Away.” Based on the videos, it’s clear that FernandoUfret can not only emulate Cartman, but also has a solid grasp of the character. FernandoUfret reminded fans what makes the hate-filled sociopathic boy a beloved icon. RecentSouth Parkthe specials involved the pandemic, but they also started to refocus on Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny. With the series already going back to its roots in some aspects, such as reintroducing characters and returning Mr. Garrison as a fourth-year teacher, fans can only hope the series showcases Cartman’s musical obsession more. . It could be some time beforeSouth Parkreturns to Season 24, but for now fans can stock up on Cartman with videos from this TikTok user. More: South Park Mocks Disney + Muppets Disclaimer Source:FernandoUfret(Going throughSammy) Cobra Kai hints at major changes for Daniel LaRusso and his family in season 4

