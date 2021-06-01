



HTL Property today unveiled the iconic Hotel Hollywood sold in Sydney, effervescent Surry Hills, to the market. The sale was managed by Sam Handy, Director of HTL Property, and Andrew Jolliffe, Managing Director of HTL. Once the home of enigmatic owner-operator Doris Goddard, the public sale process of the grand dame of downtown hotels took off in May; and in doing so, accommodated over 100 inquiries. And, in keeping with the magnetic nature of the majestic property, almost as many physical inspections have been carried out. The sale process, led by administrator Stephen Goddard, saw many Sydney and interstate identities take a look at the offer; with the undisclosed successful planning of the holiday to maintain the origins of hospitality for which the hotel is internationally recognized. The level of investigation was as varied as it was profound. It is a great pleasure to know that the successful party will keep the doors open in a way that is consistent with how Sydney has nurtured a relationship with this wonderful hotel, advised Stephen Goddard. We were delighted to have organized this result for our client and following recent sales of other notable downtown freehold hotels such as the Courthouse and Old Fitzroy, we have a deep sense that the National focus on discretionary spending will support the downtown’s mid- to long-term income attraction. advised HTL’s real estate director, Sam Handy. With Hollywood, we asked the country’s top hoteliers and restaurateurs, along with notable developers and professionals in the entertainment industry, added Handy. The specialist agency HTL Property was responsible for the sale of more than 50% of the national transactional market share during this fiscal year, and has achieved an average of one hotel sale per week since January 2020. It is an inimitable thrill to be charged with the responsibility of selling a piece of hotel history like this magnificent property, and the level of interest aroused is quite appropriate for the place this hotel occupies in the world. folklore from this legendary pub town added HTL Managing Director Andrew Jolliffe. The significant Los Angeles interest was a hallmark of this selling process, but given the current exchange rate and Sydney’s comparatively stable financial, political and health situation, we perhaps should have been less surprised than we found each other at the start, concludes Jolliffe. HTL ownership would not be relied on as to the identity of the purchaser or the price paid. However, confirmed that the sale price reflects the price indications provided throughout the successful sale process. In 2018, the hugely popular American group The Foo Fighters made their home in the Hollywood Hotel, making it the group’s national touring headquarters and venue for the party. To request a sales analysis, please email one of the HTL Property sales agents through the contact forms below.

