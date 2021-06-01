Everything is coming to HBO Max June 2021





HBO Max released its list of Max Originals, HBO Originals, blockbuster movies and TV series for the streaming service in June 2021. The list includes all eight Harry Potter films, the director’s cut ofDoctor Sleep,Jerry maguire, sixPink Panther movies, Shazam !, Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and the first look at F9: The Fast Saga. RELATED: Biggest HBO Max Year One Titles Include Birds of Prey, Game of Thrones, and More The full list of everything coming to HBO Max in June 2021 can be found below. TITLES COMING ON HBO MAX IN JUNE Exact dates to be announced: Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Premiere Genera + ion, Max Original Season 1, Part 2 Premiere A dark but playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply rooted beliefs about life, love, and the nature of life. family in their conservative community. In Processing, Season 4 Finale (HBO) The series’ reinvention takes place in today’s Los Angeles and brings together a diverse trio of patients in session with Dr. Brooke Taylor to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural changes form the backdrop for the work Brooke will undertake while dealing with the complications in her personal life. Starstruck, premiere of the Max Original series Starstruck follows a 20-year-old millennial in London, juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the embarrassments of the next day when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with a movie star. June 1: Shot in the Dark, 1964 (HBO) The American President, 1995 The Aviator, 2004 (HBO) Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO) Black Rain, 1989 (HBO) Bless the Child, 2000 (HBO) Fire of vanities, 1990 Camelot, 1967 Case closed The Conjuring 2, 2016 Curse of the Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO) Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO) Disaster Movie, 2008 (extended version) (HBO) Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director Cut) (HBO) Dr Strangelove, 1964 Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO) Eight Men Got Out, 1988 (HBO) The singer, 2007 The Son’s Name (Aka the Son’s Name), 2019 (HBO) El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO) Extract, 2009 (HBO) Eyes Wide Closed, 1999 Fast Company, 1979 (HBO) Love Day, 2007 (HBO) The Green Mile, 1999 The Crooks, 1990 (HBO) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011 The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 2005 (HBO) How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO) Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO) Iris, 2001 (HBO) It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO) Jerry Maguire, 1996 Just Married, 2003 (HBO) Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO) Kung Fu Hustle, 2005 Leapfrog: Mathematical Adventure on the Moon, 2010 Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011 Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003 The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO) Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO) Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO) Miss friendliness, 2000 National Lampoon Christmas Holiday, 1989 National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (extended version) (HBO) National Lampoon Vacation, 1983 Orange County, 2002 (HBO) Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO) Pale Horseman, 1985 The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO) The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO) The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO) The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO) Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO) Rat Race, 2001 (HBO) Return of the Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO) Revenge of the Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO) Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991 Shazam !, 2019 Sherlock Holmes, 2009 Son of the Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO) Stoker, 2013 (HBO) Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO) It’s 40, 2012 (extended version) (HBO) Three Days of the Condor, 1975 (HBO) Tim Burton’s Corpse Wife, 2005 Trail of the Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO) True romance, 1993 Victor / Victoria, 1982 Wedding Crashers, 2005 The wedding singer, 1998 Without leaving a trace June 2: To your eternity (dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection) June 3: The Fungies !, Max Original Season 2A Premiere Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Between the sea and the palm trees (HBO) June 4: Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective U.S. theatrical release included at no additional cost to subscribers.) El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO) June 5: Clueless, 1995 (HBO) Off the Air, Season 10 June 6: Rizzoli and islands June 8: Billy in the street Killerman, 2019 (HBO) June 9: Young hearts, 2020 June 10: F9: The Quick Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO) Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale Lazor Wulf, Season 2 Legendary, Max Original Season 2 finale June 11: Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) In the second season, our five protagonists enter firmly into femininity and take on all the challenges that this presents. As they move through the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts begin to rally, step in and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective US theatrical release, included at no additional cost to subscribers.) June 12: The 40-year-old Virgin, 2005 (HBO) June 15: Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO) The documentary, directed by Andy Seor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Seor Jr. to Cuba, where he’s tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Rent, the country’s first musical to Broadway produced by an American Company for over 50 years. June 17: Summer Camp Island, Season 4 premiere of Max Original The Little Things, 2021 (HBO) (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices) June 18: Super friends June 19: Fatal, 2020 (HBO) June 22: Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) June 24: LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere An intimate and boundless account of the continued struggle of the U.S. Women’s National Teams for equal pay, told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley OHara, Sam Mewis and others. June 25: Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO) PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO) June 29: The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO) LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: CHOOSE TITLES LEAVE HBO MAX IN JUNE June 5: Sesame / CNN: Stand Up Against Racism, 2020 ABC of Covid-19: A Cnn / Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents, Part 1, The, 2020 June 13: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO) Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. movie premiere, 2021 June 14: Lake Coyote, 2019 (HBO) June 19: Contraband, 2012 (HBO) June 29: Galveston, 2018 (HBO) June 30th: 10 a.m. to midnight, 1983 (HBO) 16 blocks, 2006 All about the youngest, 2002 Alpha and Omega, 2010 (HBO) The Angry Man in Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO) The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO) Best Show, 2000 A Better Life, 2011 (HBO) Big fish, 2003 The Bodyguard, 1992 Boogie Nights, 1997 Caddyshack, 1980 Caddyshack II, 1988 Classroom, 1983 (HBO) Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO) Constantine, 2005 Day of the Dead, 1985 (HBO) Dennis the menace strikes again !, 1998 Dennis the menace, 1993 Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO) Dirty Harry, 1971 Down And Out in Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO) Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO) El Astronauta (Aka the Astronaut), 2018 (HBO) The singer, 2007 Fifty Shades of Black, 2016 (HBO) Flags of our Fathers, 2006 (HBO) Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO) The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO) The Getaway, 1972 The Girl with All the Gifts, 2016 (HBO) Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO) Hawaii, 1966 (HBO) He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO) Inside Daisy Clover, 1966 Josie and the Pussycats, 2001 (HBO) Happy noise, 2012 Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO) La Bamba, 1987 The Last Boy Scout, 1991 Legends of the Fall, 1994 Lost boys, 1987 Lost in Space, 1998 Love Costs Nothing, 2003 Madeline, 1998 Malcolm X, 1992 Margaret, 2011 (extended version) (HBO) Zorro’s Mask, 1998 Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO) Money Talks, 1997 Money train, 1995 MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO) My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO) My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO) The natural, 1984 Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO) No country for the elderly, 2007 Pale Horseman, 1985 Penelope, 1966 Reflections in a Golden Eye, 1967 Just kill, 2008 Rock Of Ages, 2012 (extended version) (HBO) Rock star, 2001 RV, 2006 Scanners, 1981 (HBO) Secretary, 2002 Sex and the City (film), 2008 Sex and the City 2, 2010 Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO) The Sorority of the Travel Pants, 2005 TheSisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008 Soylent Green, 1973 Sudden Impact, 1983 Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO) Summer catch, 2001 Sunday in New York, 1964 Tejano, 2018 (HBO) Three kings, 1999 The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO) Thx 1138, 1971 Underclassman, 2005 (HBO) Underwater, 2020 (HBO) Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO) Van Wilder: Year One, 2009 (extended version) (HBO) Victory, 1981 Wag The Dog, 1997 Shame Walk, 2014 (HBO) Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 1971 Yo Soy Taino (Aka I’m Taino), 2019 (HBO) You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO) KEEP READING: HBO Max Now Makes Recommendations Based On Your … Zodiac Sign? Source: HBO Max Wonder Woman battles Wonder Man, her interdimensional counterpart, this fall

