Everything is coming to HBO Max June 2021

HBO Max released its list of Max Originals, HBO Originals, blockbuster movies and TV series for the streaming service in June 2021.
The list includes all eight Harry Potter films, the director’s cut ofDoctor Sleep,Jerry maguire, sixPink Panther movies, Shazam !, Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and the first look at F9: The Fast Saga.
The full list of everything coming to HBO Max in June 2021 can be found below.
TITLES COMING ON HBO MAX IN JUNE
Exact dates to be announced:
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Genera + ion, Max Original Season 1, Part 2 Premiere
A dark but playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply rooted beliefs about life, love, and the nature of life. family in their conservative community.
In Processing, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
The series’ reinvention takes place in today’s Los Angeles and brings together a diverse trio of patients in session with Dr. Brooke Taylor to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural changes form the backdrop for the work Brooke will undertake while dealing with the complications in her personal life.
Starstruck, premiere of the Max Original series
Starstruck follows a 20-year-old millennial in London, juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the embarrassments of the next day when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with a movie star.
June 1:
Shot in the Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless the Child, 2000 (HBO)
Fire of vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Case closed
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse of the Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (extended version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director Cut) (HBO)
Dr Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Got Out, 1988 (HBO)
The singer, 2007
The Son’s Name (Aka the Son’s Name), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Closed, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Love Day, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Crooks, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Mathematical Adventure on the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss friendliness, 2000
National Lampoon Christmas Holiday, 1989
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (extended version) (HBO)
National Lampoon Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Horseman, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return of the Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge of the Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam !, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son of the Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
It’s 40, 2012 (extended version) (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Wife, 2005
Trail of the Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True romance, 1993
Victor / Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The wedding singer, 1998
Without leaving a trace
June 2:
To your eternity (dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
June 3:
The Fungies !, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Between the sea and the palm trees (HBO)
June 4:
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective U.S. theatrical release included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
June 5:
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
June 6:
Rizzoli and islands
June 8:
Billy in the street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
June 9:
Young hearts, 2020
June 10:
F9: The Quick Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 finale
June 11:
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
In the second season, our five protagonists enter firmly into femininity and take on all the challenges that this presents. As they move through the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts begin to rally, step in and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good.
In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective US theatrical release, included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
June 12:
The 40-year-old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
June 15:
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The documentary, directed by Andy Seor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Seor Jr. to Cuba, where he’s tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Rent, the country’s first musical to Broadway produced by an American Company for over 50 years.
June 17:
Summer Camp Island, Season 4 premiere of Max Original
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO) (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices)
June 18:
Super friends
June 19:
Fatal, 2020 (HBO)
June 22:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24:
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
An intimate and boundless account of the continued struggle of the U.S. Women’s National Teams for equal pay, told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley OHara, Sam Mewis and others.
June 25:
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
June 29:
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: CHOOSE TITLES LEAVE HBO MAX IN JUNE
June 5:
Sesame / CNN: Stand Up Against Racism, 2020
ABC of Covid-19: A Cnn / Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents, Part 1, The, 2020
June 13:
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. movie premiere, 2021
June 14:
Lake Coyote, 2019 (HBO)
June 19:
Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
June 29:
Galveston, 2018 (HBO)
June 30th:
10 a.m. to midnight, 1983 (HBO)
16 blocks, 2006
All about the youngest, 2002
Alpha and Omega, 2010 (HBO)
The Angry Man in Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
Best Show, 2000
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Big fish, 2003
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Caddyshack, 1980
Caddyshack II, 1988
Classroom, 1983 (HBO)
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Day of the Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Dennis the menace strikes again !, 1998
Dennis the menace, 1993
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
Down And Out in Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)
Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)
El Astronauta (Aka the Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)
The singer, 2007
Fifty Shades of Black, 2016 (HBO)
Flags of our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
The Getaway, 1972
The Girl with All the Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Inside Daisy Clover, 1966
Josie and the Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)
Happy noise, 2012
Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)
La Bamba, 1987
The Last Boy Scout, 1991
Legends of the Fall, 1994
Lost boys, 1987
Lost in Space, 1998
Love Costs Nothing, 2003
Madeline, 1998
Malcolm X, 1992
Margaret, 2011 (extended version) (HBO)
Zorro’s Mask, 1998
Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Money train, 1995
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)
My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)
My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)
The natural, 1984
Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)
No country for the elderly, 2007
Pale Horseman, 1985
Penelope, 1966
Reflections in a Golden Eye, 1967
Just kill, 2008
Rock Of Ages, 2012 (extended version) (HBO)
Rock star, 2001
RV, 2006
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Sex and the City (film), 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)
The Sorority of the Travel Pants, 2005
TheSisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Soylent Green, 1973
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)
Summer catch, 2001
Sunday in New York, 1964
Tejano, 2018 (HBO)
Three kings, 1999
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
Thx 1138, 1971
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
Van Wilder: Year One, 2009 (extended version) (HBO)
Victory, 1981
Wag The Dog, 1997
Shame Walk, 2014 (HBO)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Yo Soy Taino (Aka I’m Taino), 2019 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
Source: HBO Max
