As Coronavirus Shuts Down Bollywood Productions Again, Film Studios Face Growing Uncertainty

Hollywood seems on the Road to recovery cinema schedules slowly filling up with blockbusters for the first time in over a year ago the pandemic has started. However, for Bollywood, another of the biggest film industries in the world, things currently look worse than at the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

India’s Mumbai-based film industry eclipses Hollywood in terms of production. In 2019, the previous year Covid-19 has taken its toll on filming schedules around the world, the Film Federation of India reported that 2,446 Indian films have been certified by the country’s Central Film Certification Board.. That’s more than three times the roughly 700 films produced by Hollywood in a typical year.

Fast forward to the present and business consulting Ernst & Young said in his recent annual Indian media and entertainment industry report that the cinema sectors value crushed by more than half from $ 2.6 billion in 2019 to $ 1 billion in 2020. And, as the country grapples with a second wave of Covid-19 infections, and with closed cinemas and production no longer takes place, the margin for optimism also seems limited this year.

Mumbais’s film industry produces almost half of Indian films, and was put on hiatus by the local government in the mid-April amid rising infection rates. This significated renowned productions such as Ram setu, Amazon Prime Videos first Indian co-production with Akshay Kumar; and Goodbye, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, land at a halt. Ram setu had already suffered delays in early April when Kumar and 45 other crew members tested positive for Covid-19. Likewise, the theatrical release of Eid by Salman Khans Radhe: your most wanted bhai was canceled and the film was only released on streaming platforms in India instead.

A worker fumigates a closed multiplex cinema to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Ahmedabad. AFP



Other state governments followed suit with restrictions to stem rising Covid-19 infections. Coupled with the self-imposed regulations adopted by many regional industries in India, it is almost impossible to get a clear national picture since the Covid-19 state measures are not led by the central government.. Zakir Hussain, including Icons art Production in Dubai provides crew and equipment to many Indian films made in the city, says the whole industry is locked de facto until at least this month. Cinemas nationwide are also closed after reopening last October and operating at 100% capacity in February.

The immediate future of the industry appears uncertain at best, which is perhaps why some of the main Indian film studios and distributors in India and the Gulf contacted by The National were ready to comment on their plans or expectations for the short film at middle term.

A tactic employed by Western productions to continue amid the pandemic has been to set up bubbles abroad where regulations allow for that. Tom Cruise and the Impossible mission team, for example, set up Backdrops secured by Covid in the United Kingdom and Abu Dhabi in order to continue filming. But with travelers from India are currently prohibited from entering many countries world, including the United Arab Emirates, due to the more contagious variant that has emerged out there, that option is off the table.

People stand in front of a closed cinema in Amritsar on October 15, 2020. AFP



Abu Dhabis twofour54, who provided location services for many Indian productions in recent years, says this is in constant discussion with the producers and there is a lot of interest in filming in the capital once the regulations allow it, but offers no indication of when that might be.

While the major studios we contacted have not commented on details of potential shutdowns or restarts, they wanted to point out that they are don’t stand idly by while waiting for the pandemic pass. Aditya Chopra, filmmaker and president of Yash Raj Films (producer of India’s biggest box office success of 2019 War), is committed to purchasing vaccines for industrial workers in a try to get productions back on track.

Aditya Chopra has come forward to vaccinate daily workers across the entire Hindi film industry, Yash Raj Films said. The National in a report. YRF urged Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray authorizes the company to buy 60,000 Covid-19 vaccines and cover all expenses related to the vaccination program of these workers.

TV shorts, a global streaming platform that hosts Oscar qualifiers short film releases from all over the world, organizes the Best of India Short Film Festival every year. Chintan Sarda, Vice President for Indian Content Acquisition at Shorts TV, reveals that this year the festival attracted more entries than ever.

He’s a pretty democratised filming process from 4K the cameras are available on your phone, so you can just end it on software, he says. It is no longer a necessity to have a team of 15 or 20 people to make a film. I guess when people have time on hand, they have time to read and learn the craft, and just produce.

Sarda says, while DIY lock films are unlikely to fill the $ 1.6 billion hole left in the industry last year. What really draws the public are still the celebrities in India … stars that they grew up watching. What we see this year are very few celebrities because they played it safe and they don’t shoot.

For the moment, it seems the big studios just don’t know when expect some sort of normalcy to return. Given the relative security of his home in the United Arab Emirates, Hussain seems optimistic that the the wait may not be too long. Have patience and keep moving forward, it said.

For Sarda in India, however, things are more complicated: There is little clarity on how things are going to play out as they expect a third wave. The biggest [studios] having abandoned projects or putting them in cold storage. There’s no point in keeping people on the payroll without knowing when you’re going to fire. A few months ago there was some excitement about opening things up [but] things have gone so bad so fast … I guess they want to play it safe.