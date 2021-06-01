Search continues after Tarzan actor, wife of church founder, among 7 plane crash presumed dead





RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee (WKRN) Several agencies returned to J. Percy Priest Lake on Monday as recovery efforts continue following the small plane crash that claimed the lives of seven people in Rutherford County. A Cessna C501 carrying seven people crashed into the lake near Smyrna on Saturday morning and all on board were identified and are presumed dead. RELATED: Controversial Church Founder Tarzan Actor Husband Among 7 Presumed Dead in Tenn Plane Crash.

FAA officials said the plane crashed around 11 a.m. after leaving Smyrna Rutherford County Airport. On Sunday, crews removed several components of the aircraft from the waters, along with human remains. Family members of those suspected of having been on the flight have been notified and officials have released the names with their permission: William J. Lara

Gwen Shamblin Lara

Jennifer J. Martin

David L. Martin

Jessica walters

Jonathan walters

Brandon hannah All those on board were members of the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood and all are presumed dead. The National Transportation Safety Board’s lead investigator is on site as recovery teams work to remove the wreckage and remains. Larry Williams, a retired Federal Aviation Administration inspector, told News 2 that the water would complicate recovery efforts. Williams added that the crash could have been caused by a medical emergency, control failure or spatial disorientation. Williams gave an overview of what to expect from the report, which could take up to two years to complete. “Basically, they’ll say who was flying the plane, what the weather was like, what they found, the radar read, what they found when they inspected the plane. If anything was wrong… an important thing they will look at is the engines, the flight control, the cockpit voice recorder. The configuration of the flight control, etc. Williams explained. No less than 100 specialists are participating in the recovery operations at the accident site, which is half a mile wide. Boaters and spectators are asked to stay clear of the area. Lamar Hill Boat launch and Fate Sanders Recreation Area are closed until further notice. On behalf of all agencies that responded to or contributed to this incident in any way, we extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, said Joshua Sanders, Rutherford County Fire Captain. We are committed to working with our federal partners to do all we can to end those affected by this incident.

