Rebel Wilson’s latest swimsuit photo inspires fans after recent 60-pound weight loss – NBC Los Angeles





Rebel Wilson shared a photo of herself enjoying the Florida sunshine over Memorial Day weekend, and fans couldn’t help but notice how busy the actor was. of her.one year weight loss trip. Wilson wore a black one-piece swimsuit, a blue fedora hat, and white sunglasses as she struck a powerful pose on the beach. “Palm Beach-ing. I think I want to move to Florida now,” she wrote onInstagram. Wilson embarked on what she called a “health year” for his 40th birthday in 2020 and kept his fans updated on his progress, including his strategies for staying healthy. “Wow, so so so so so so amazing. You deserve to be incredibly proud of your dedication,” one fan commented on Wilson’s Memorial Day photo. “Wow! You look amazing, so inspiring,” wrote another. “You are an inspiration. You look amazing,” someone else added. “Move over to Pam Anderson, we’ve got a new Baywatch baby! Yaassss gurl!” a fourth person joked. Last November, Wilson shared his excitement when she reached her goal weight with a month in the year. “Even if it is not a question of weight, it is a question of being in good health, I needed a tangible measure to have as a goal and it was 75 kg”, she said written. In December, theThe Australian actor shared on Instagram Livesome of the habits that have helped her successfully maintain the weight. “I was determined in 2020, the year of health, to completely change my whole lifestyle,” she explained. “So that meant not only, like, physically but also mentally.” Wilson practiced mindful eating, focusing on high protein and nutritious foods. She said it was also important for her to keep her mental health under control as she had a turn to food to manage your emotions. “It’s just about how you manage it and what you can do to … try to replace your unhealthy habits with healthy ones,” she said. Wilson too worked with a trainer and made sure to keep her body moving, even if that meant just walking around to take a few steps. “Strangely enough, I never thought I would like to hike, walk uphill,” she says. “Like, who would have thought this would be a fun activity? But it’s okay. Being in nature, getting that air in your lungs. I really really love it and now I do it all the time.” This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:







