Tuesday, June 1, 2021 horoscope

Lunar alert

After 4:30 a.m., there are no restrictions on purchases or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because Mercury retrograde creates transportation delays, allow yourself more time to travel or attend appointments. Be proactive about car repairs or anything that seems to get you in trouble. Be patient with goofy mistakes and confusing communications.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are in the throes of retrograde Mercury, which is why checks in the mail are late with other payments. Many financial problems will be stuck in the water. However, you might find something that you lost. (Yeah!) It’s also a great time to finish old business.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Mercury is your ruler and this particular retrograde Mercury is unfolding in Gemini! Lions, tigers, bears, wow! This is why you will meet old partners and friends from the past. This is also the reason why you might miss appointments, misplace items and suffer from confusing communications. Courage!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Usually, Mercury retrograde creates delays, confusion, and errors. However, each Mercury retrograde is different because it occurs in a different sign. This particular Mercury retrograde will help you research and study the past. Premium!

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Mercury retrograde will put you in touch with friends from the past. You might also hear from members of groups, clubs and organizations from the distant past. This might cause some of you to rethink some of the goals you previously set for yourself.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Because Mercury retrograde takes place at the top of your board, you’ll likely hear from bosses, parents, and people in positions of authority that you haven’t been in contact with for some time. It might or might not be a good thing. This is also your chance to pitch an old idea to a boss.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You can use this current Mercury retrograde to complete important articles or manuscripts, study history, or research the past. You might also be in contact with people from other countries or cultures that you haven’t seen in a while. It is an interesting and potentially productive time.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

While the current Mercury retrograde will create mistakes and delays for you, it will also help you close old affairs related to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debts, and whatever else you jointly own with others. . If you want to finish something, it will be easy to do.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

This current Mercury retrograde is in front of your sign, which is almost a guarantee that you will think, dream or meet old partners and old friends from your past. Somehow, these people are back in your world or in your mind.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your efficiency will suffer with this current Mercury retrograde, which will last until June 22. Please note: the shadow period will last until July 8; so if you are buying ground transport, computers or cellphones, it will be a good idea to wait until after July 8th.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Many of you meet old flames or talk about them, dream about them or remember them. (It’s curious how some old flames are forgettable and others so memorable.) This mercury retrograde will help you deal with old issues related to your children.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

This retrograde Mercury will attract loved ones to your doorstep. (Fill the fridge.) However, it will also give you a wonderful chance to tackle any home repairs you have avoided and sit down for family discussions to resolve some issues, perhaps about a parent. .

If your birthday is today

Actress Teri Polo (1969) shares your birthday. You are creative, witty and laid back. You are laid back, even restless, which is why you think carefully before committing. You like the freedom to be spontaneous. This year you need to figure out what you want that will promote your happiness. You could also be more in the spotlight. It is also a great year for personal, professional and romantic relationships.