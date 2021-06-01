June 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin hart Paternity and new episodes of the television series Lupine and Too hot to handle it are among the highly anticipated titles coming to Netflix next month.

Originally slated to be released by Sony, Paternity stars Hart as a man who loses his wife soon after giving birth and has to raise his newborn baby on his own. The streamer presents the film with Higher Ground Productions by Barack and Michelle Obama. The film, based on the book Two kisses for Maddy, was directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a boy, in good company, Little Fockers) from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dana Stevens. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser also star in Paternity, whose release had been postponed due to theatrical closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic before Sony sold it to Netflix.

Among other films slated for release on Netflix next month, the sci-fi thriller Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as an ex-soldier with a troubled past who fights to save her family after a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep; the action movie with Liam Neeson The ice road; and the rom-com Good on paper, written by and starring Iliza Shlesinger, directed by Kimmy Gatewood and with a cast that also includes Ryan Hansen and Margaret Cho.

Netflix also adds library titles Bad Teacher, The Big Lebowski, The Best Man, Fools Rush In, Je suis Sam, Love Jones, Million Dollar Baby, Silver Linings Playbook, Stand by Me, Swordfish and What women Want.

On the TV side, the second season of the successful police comedy series in French Lupine is back to grab the attention of viewers. The five-episode first season – starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a Senegalese immigrant and gentleman thief – was viewed by over 70 million Netflix subscribers worldwide in its first four weeks on the streaming service. The streamer is also dropping the second season of Too hot to handle it, the fourth season of Elite, the fifth season of Working moms and the last seasons of the Canadian sitcom Kim’s convenience and Jessica Alba- and Gabrielle Union with Bad Boys spin off The best of Los Angeles.

The streamer also adds all three seasons of the beloved comedy Happy endings.

And it will add the interactive mindfulness experience Relax your mind, with three customizable paths (Meditation, Relax and Sleep), the third opus from Headspace and Vox Media Studios, after Headspace guide for meditation and Headspace Guide for Sleeping.

Missed what happened to Netflix last month? Check out the May additions here.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Netflix in June.

June 1

Removal

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

American outlaws

Bad teacher

The best man

The great Lebowski

Black holes | The edge of all we know

CoComelon: a sunny day to play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Reversed

The fools rush

Happy endings: Seasons 1-3

I am sam

Love jones

Million dollar baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Support me

Starsky and Hutch

Streets of fire

Super Monsters: He Was A Nursery Rhyme

Swordfish

The wedding guest

What women Want

Wind

June 2

Alone: Season 7

Carnival

Kim’s convenience: Season 5

2 hearts

June 3

Alan Saldaña: ​​locked up

Creator file: GOLD

Dance of the queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summer time: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Borders: The Science of Our Planet

Feel good: Season 2

Sweet tooth

Trippin ‘with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: a tribute to cats

June 7

Vampire academy

June 9

Awake

Fresh, fried and crispy

The best of Los Angeles: Season 2

Tragic jungle

June 10

Camellia sisters

Locombians

A haunted house 2

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupine: Part 2

Skater girl

It shakes

Dragon wish

June 13

The devil below

Imagine a scientist

June 14

Elite short stories

June 15

FTA

Let’s eat

Life of crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No sir!

Relax your mind

Working moms: Season 5

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin town

Silver pads

June 17

Ali and Ratu Ratu Queens

Black summer: Season 2

Gift: Season 3

Hospital Reading List: Season 2

Boiler

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

Elite: Season 4

Paternity

A family

Jagame Thandhiram

Rational life

So not worth it

The most amazing vacation rentals in the world

June 19

however

June 22

It’s pop

23 june

Good on paper

The house of flowers: the movie

Murder on the coast

Too hot to handle it: Season 2

June 24

Singular point of Godzilla

Jiva!

The naked director: Season 2

The seventh day

Sisters on the right track

June 25

List A: Season 2

The ice road

Sex / life

Ray

June 26

Wonder boy

June 28

Slowly killing them

The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgment of the Dragon

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30th

America: the movie

Lie and steal

Sophie: a murder in West Cork