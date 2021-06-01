Entertainment
June 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter
Kevin hart Paternity and new episodes of the television series Lupine and Too hot to handle it are among the highly anticipated titles coming to Netflix next month.
Originally slated to be released by Sony, Paternity stars Hart as a man who loses his wife soon after giving birth and has to raise his newborn baby on his own. The streamer presents the film with Higher Ground Productions by Barack and Michelle Obama. The film, based on the book Two kisses for Maddy, was directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a boy, in good company, Little Fockers) from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dana Stevens. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser also star in Paternity, whose release had been postponed due to theatrical closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic before Sony sold it to Netflix.
Among other films slated for release on Netflix next month, the sci-fi thriller Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as an ex-soldier with a troubled past who fights to save her family after a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep; the action movie with Liam Neeson The ice road; and the rom-com Good on paper, written by and starring Iliza Shlesinger, directed by Kimmy Gatewood and with a cast that also includes Ryan Hansen and Margaret Cho.
Netflix also adds library titles Bad Teacher, The Big Lebowski, The Best Man, Fools Rush In, Je suis Sam, Love Jones, Million Dollar Baby, Silver Linings Playbook, Stand by Me, Swordfish and What women Want.
On the TV side, the second season of the successful police comedy series in French Lupine is back to grab the attention of viewers. The five-episode first season – starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a Senegalese immigrant and gentleman thief – was viewed by over 70 million Netflix subscribers worldwide in its first four weeks on the streaming service. The streamer is also dropping the second season of Too hot to handle it, the fourth season of Elite, the fifth season of Working moms and the last seasons of the Canadian sitcom Kim’s convenience and Jessica Alba- and Gabrielle Union with Bad Boys spin off The best of Los Angeles.
The streamer also adds all three seasons of the beloved comedy Happy endings.
And it will add the interactive mindfulness experience Relax your mind, with three customizable paths (Meditation, Relax and Sleep), the third opus from Headspace and Vox Media Studios, after Headspace guide for meditation and Headspace Guide for Sleeping.
Missed what happened to Netflix last month? Check out the May additions here.
Read on for the full list of titles coming to Netflix in June.
June 1
Removal
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
American outlaws
Bad teacher
The best man
The great Lebowski
Black holes | The edge of all we know
CoComelon: a sunny day to play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Reversed
The fools rush
Happy endings: Seasons 1-3
I am sam
Love jones
Million dollar baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Support me
Starsky and Hutch
Streets of fire
Super Monsters: He Was A Nursery Rhyme
Swordfish
The wedding guest
What women Want
Wind
June 2
Alone: Season 7
Carnival
Kim’s convenience: Season 5
2 hearts
June 3
Alan Saldaña: locked up
Creator file: GOLD
Dance of the queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summer time: Season 2
June 4
Breaking Borders: The Science of Our Planet
Feel good: Season 2
Sweet tooth
Trippin ‘with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5
Kitty Love: a tribute to cats
June 7
Vampire academy
June 9
Awake
Fresh, fried and crispy
The best of Los Angeles: Season 2
Tragic jungle
June 10
Camellia sisters
Locombians
A haunted house 2
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupine: Part 2
Skater girl
It shakes
Dragon wish
June 13
The devil below
Imagine a scientist
June 14
Elite short stories
June 15
FTA
Let’s eat
Life of crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No sir!
Relax your mind
Working moms: Season 5
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin town
Silver pads
June 17
Ali and Ratu Ratu Queens
Black summer: Season 2
Gift: Season 3
Hospital Reading List: Season 2
Boiler
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
Elite: Season 4
Paternity
A family
Jagame Thandhiram
Rational life
So not worth it
The most amazing vacation rentals in the world
June 19
however
June 22
It’s pop
23 june
Good on paper
The house of flowers: the movie
Murder on the coast
Too hot to handle it: Season 2
June 24
Singular point of Godzilla
Jiva!
The naked director: Season 2
The seventh day
Sisters on the right track
June 25
List A: Season 2
The ice road
Sex / life
Ray
June 26
Wonder boy
June 28
Slowly killing them
The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgment of the Dragon
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30th
America: the movie
Lie and steal
Sophie: a murder in West Cork
