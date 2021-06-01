The Good Doctor Recap & Spoilers: S4, E19, ‘Venga’

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for The Good Doctor Season 4, Episode 19, “Come On,” airs Monday on ABC.

The good doctorhas covered a lot of heavy topics this season, and that isn’t going to change as the series heads into its two-part finale. Wishing to offer their services to those in need, the surgical team at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital travel to Guatemala on a ten-day mission as the two-part final begins.

“Venga” starts off surprisingly pleasant, with Dr. Lim and Claire arriving for their flight three hours early due to Claire’s need to be on time. Lim gets Claire to agree to pick up her Starbucks for the problem as Morgan and Park pull over in separate vehicles. Park was driven to the airport by his girlfriend and, watched by a visibly jealous Morgan, the couple kiss before leaving. Next to arrive are Shaun and Lea, who think the trip will be good for them given their recent tragedy.

Once the group lands in Guatemala, they must take a bus to their remote location. Naturally, everyone is tried – well, except for Claire, who seems particularly excited to be in another country. But, as the bus nears its destination, a group of sheep blocks the road, forcing the vehicle to stop.The driver tries to get the animal’s shepherd to move, but Shaun is the one who gets to the man. after identifying a fungus on the back.

After the delay, the group arrives at the hospital where they will be working and Dr Rendon says that despite the countless people they will want to help, only 12 surgeries will take place during the ten day window. Lim meets the first potential patient, a young man with a stomach ball, while Claire and Shaun break the unfortunate news to a mother that her daughter’s heart disease is irreversible and there is nothing they can do. Claire breaks down afterwards, but is consoled by another local doctor who tells her to focus on the good she is doing in her mission.

Dr Andrews meets another potential candidate for surgery, a young boy with a facial embolism and a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Seeing the boy, Andrews quickly begins to talk to him about baseball, which attracts the attention of one of the nurses at the hospital. Lim then starts three stacks so the group can decide which patients to operate on, but when Andrews passes he places the boys in the “no” category. Later, Andrews tries to reconsider his decision while the group is in a bar, but Lim tells him about it.

The next day, Shaun returns to the shepherd and gives him medicine for his mushroom before returning to the hospital. Claire examines a woman with abdominal pain, but after diagnosing her with gallstones she refuses surgery. Fortunately, Claire gives one of her patented speeches using the woman’s daughter as a translator, and the patient warms up to the idea. Elsewhere, Morgan informs his patient’s father of a condition that makes surgery impossible. However, after hearing the terrible news, the man appears to be fine, just wanting to thank the doctor, which leaves Morgan visibly shaken.

After meeting all the patients, the group begins to narrow down the candidates and choose the last 12. But as she goes, Lea walks past the maternity ward, leaving her incredibly moved. The final debate for the team comes down to Andrews ‘young boy and the woman Claire was treating, but after some deliberation, Andrews’ patient takes last place. Later that night, the group returns to the bar for a drink and Lim accuses Andrews of flirting with the nurse before heading back to the hotel. When Lim gets in a cab, Rendon jumps too, but little after they leave, the driver reveals that he kidnaps them.

However, once the man takes them to a house, they discover a woman in labor. Back at the hospital, Clair and Shaun examine one of the patients who crashed overnight. He doesn’t respond, but after a quick exam, Shaun realizes he has a clot in his brain and they’ll need a Special Agent to break it down. Sadly, the hospital doesn’t have it, but it does have access to a snake venom derivative that works the same way. Lim allows the woman to give birth without complications, but all is not well on the baby’s side, as Lea returns to the maternity ward with a gift for a new mother, which reminds her of the loss of her child.

Heartbroken, Lea sits alone in this hospital as Claire comes to deliver bad news about the patient. Claire lets Lea know that grief is not something you can handle on your own and tells her to bring her problems to Shaun, who deserves to know how his girlfriend is feeling. After the man wakes up, Shaun must inform him that his deteriorating condition means they cannot operate, allowing Claire to tell her patient and daughter that she can have the operation.

Back at the hotel, Lim and Rendon discuss their restless night and seem ready to kiss, only for the doctor to say he’s going back to his room. But before he can get through the door, they lock once more and start kissing. At the same time, Lea tells Shaun about her problems, but all he wants to talk about is his job. Unable to come to anything with the conversation, Lea decides to stop a bombshell by telling Shaun that her parents have asked her to return home to Pennsylvania, and she plans to leave.

Created by David Shore, The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore, Antonio Thomas, Richard Schiff, Paige Spara, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Christina Chang. New episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET / PT on ABC.

