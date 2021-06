John Barrowman speaks out on claims he exposed himself on Doctor Who set

John Barrowman addressed the controversy surrounding claims he exposed himself to another Doctor Who cast members. The actor recently admitted to insanity on the set of the BBC show after discovering a 2015 video from a fan convention, in which co-star Noel Clarke alleged he was releasing his d *** every five minutes. At one point in the clip, Clarke asks her co-star Camille Coduri if she remembers the time he put her on your shoulder in the makeup truck? to which she replies: Yes, I do. Last month, Barrowman, 54, said he had moved on in the years that followed, adding that his spirited demeanor was never meant to be in good spirits except to entertain his colleagues on set and in stores. backstage. He continued: Looking back, I understand that the upset may have been caused by my rambunctious behavior and I have apologized previously. advised Barrowman has now thanked his fans for their support amid a Sun report that his work as a judge at the ITV competition Dancing on the ice is in danger. I just want to say thank you very much to everyone who has contacted the countless messages of support over the past few weeks, he said in a video posted to Instagram. He said he was touched by the messages he received from those standing by his side after the controversy. Hope we will be back together soon, he added. John Barrowman said he hopes he can be back with fans soon. (Instagram) In 2008, Barrowman apologized after dropping his pants during an interview with BBC Radio 1, saying he joined in the show’s light and funny banter but went too far. In the recent statement, with which he shared The Guardian, Barrowman reiterated his position, saying: Since my apologies in November 2008, my understanding and demeanor have also changed. John Barrowman recently admitted to Tomfoolery on the set of Doctor Who (Stuart C Wilson / Getty Images) Julie Gardner, executive producer on Doctor Who and Torchwood, also confirmed at The Guardian that she had received a complaint about Barrowman’s behavior on set around 2008. I met John and scolded him [to] make John and his agent understand that such behavior would not be tolerated, Gardner said, adding that she had also spoken to the shows of other executive producers and the head of the BBC’s drama commission . To my knowledge, John’s inappropriate behavior eventually stopped. Barrowmans Torchwood Co-star Gareth David-Lloyd jumped in to the actors’ defense, saying: He would never have behaved in a way he felt was affecting someone negatively.

