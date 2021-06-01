Revelation launches the 2021 program – IF Magazine





The global perspective of Australian filmmakers will be showcased at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival next month, which will be themed “Distant But Connected”. Highlights include the world premiere of the documentary Antonio TraversosThe best battle, in which the Curtin University conference explores the political street art of the Chilean capital during the social estallido (social explosion) 2019/2020 that marked the memory of 1973. The documentary program will also include the Australian premiere of Garth De Bruno Austin The last horns of Africa, an Australian-South African co-production that follows efforts to protect rhinos in Kruger Park in South Africa. Director Kiwi Gaysorn Thavat’s Bunny King Justice, with Essie Davis, will have its Australian premiere at the festival. Shot in Auckland, Davis stars opposite Thomasin McKenzie, playing a mother of two with a fragmented past and the world against her. Of the 21 countries featured in this year’s program, the United States has one of the strongest contingents, led by Grand Jury-winning independent romantic comedy SXSW by Cooper Raiff. First year, which should open the festival. There is also the relationship drama of Robert Machoian The murder of two lovers, who follows a middle-aged man who desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife; and Lance Oppenheim A kind of paradise, a documentary examining the manicured facade of the largest village retiree community in the Americas. Closer to home is the theatrical version of the Warwick Thorntons NITV series, The beach, and Robynne Murphy’s documentary Women of steel, which follows a group of women from Wollongong who took BHP. The program of more than 35 feature films and documentaries, as well as a selection of short films, is complemented by a calendar of events designed to highlight the local film industry. Put on your shorts! and the Vincent City Film Project provide the opportunity to support some of WA’s emerging filmmakers, while Westralia Day at The Backlot will feature locally produced short films and long-form content. The WIFT Australia festival is complemented by the WIFT V-Fest, which takes a closer look at the work of women in the film industry, both in front of and behind the lens; and the Blind Date creative experience, in which musicians and filmmakers come together in the name of collaboration. Festival director Richard Sowada said this year’s theme is reflected not only in the varied program, but also in the specially commissioned artwork by the festival from acclaimed augmented reality artist Marc-o- Matic. It may be a long time before we physically see the international screen performers again, but at the very least in the meantime, Rev can provide a dynamic channel for global conversations and relationships, he said. After commissioning four short VR works last year and hosting a VR gaming conference with XR: WA, the commissioning of this work continues to embed this convergence and experimentation into every fiber of our festival. The 24th Revelation Perth International Film Festival will be held July 1-11. The festival is supported by the Australian and West Australian governments through Screenwest, Lotterywest, Screen Australia and the Town of Vincent. Find the full program here. Related stories







