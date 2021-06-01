Are Indian idols trying to spark controversy ?: Bollywood News – Jioforme

is Indian idol Are you all making fun of yourself? Is all of this Tamasha, where guest judges are only required to give positive feedback on the candidates, any trick to boost the TRP? Very close to a show that is also a reality TV expert Sources claim that these ongoing controversies are self-generated.
“Suddenly some candidates were brought up because they weren’t enough. We raised judges for lack of honesty. These are all planned gadgets, ”the sources add. First, Judge Singer Amit Kumar claimed he was instructed to say only good things about the candidates. You had a lyricist (Manoj Muntashir) who criticized Amit Kumar for his opposition to the series. I am. It’s a well-designed promotional spiral. “
When asked if the host, Aditya Narayan, was asked if the guest judges were only required to give positive comments about the contestants, Aditya replied, “No, they are not.”
In musical reality TV shows, it’s common to cause controversy in the absence of anything. In 2019, Adnan Sammy and Armaan Malik were excited that they would be judging on the set of the talent hunt show “The Voice”. There was not.
Adnan told me that the whole incident was the product of the imagination of the public relations team. “One morning, they decided to take the TRP (The Voice) of the show. So what are they doing? They have decided to wage a forged war between the two most popular judges on the show. Surprisingly, Adnan Sami and Armarn Malik were not confident. Probably, because the people who created this offensive piece of fiction knew that if either of them knew the PR stuff intended, their idea would be a seedling.
And that’s exactly what happened when Adnan and Armand learned about the war on set.
Adnan said: “When the story started, Armand and I were filming the series. We were amazed. And furious. There was no hostility between us. Armaan respected me. I couldn’t even speak loudly in front of me. It didn’t take long to discover the source of the myth. We were even told, “Don’t lie and don’t comment.” “
