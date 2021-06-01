Adil Ray’s hidden dig at Piers Morgan – but only some GMB viewers noticed





Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray landed a thinly veiled blow to Piers Morgan. TV star Brummie and Good Morning Britain presenter – who replaced Piers, 56, after his dramatic outing earlier this year – has jibed at the controversial newspaper’s former editor-in-chief. On GMB, Adil was talking about Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open due to fury over her boycott of media duties and opened up about her struggles with depression. Osaka had refused to participate in press conferences or interviews and after being threatened with disqualification and a ban from future tournaments if she did not return, the world number two withdrew. Adil told GMB viewers: “The debate has returned once again [because of] our attitude towards mental health, and I find it just despicable how some people can just trash someone when they say they have mental health issues. “ Piers Morgan led the criticism in Osaka, months after targeting Meghan Markle. At the time, Piers targeted the Duchess of Sussex following her interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying: “Children need to be stronger and more mentally resilient in the face of things in normal life. And that will give them more. time and money to help people with true mental illness. “I have a real problem with the way the mental health issue is handled – the numbers are increasing every year. Almost all of the young people have been led to believe that they have a mental illness. “The more we talk about it, the more mental health cases we get. And I certainly don’t like that as an excuse to make people lose their jobs because someone said pork pies.”







