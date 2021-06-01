Kaanta Laga Renowned Shefali Jariwala always has something different and amazing to offer when it comes to fashion. She often uses her social media to share great photos with her followers.

Recently, the actress posted relaxed and comfortable photos of herself on her Instagram account. In these photos, she was wearing a cotton summer dress that had thin straps on the shoulders. It was a white dress with blue stripes on it. She kept her hair loose and rocked the look without makeup.

She captioned this photo saying typical me. Her fans loved this look. The comments on this post were filled with their love and admiration for the outfit.

