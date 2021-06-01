Cobra actor Kai Stingray wants to return to the show





Paul Walter Hauser reveals he’s ready to return to Netflix’s Cobra Kai martial arts world as 80s heavy metal fan Raymond aka Stingray.

Paul Walter Hauser reveals he’s ready to return to Netflix’s martial arts world Cobra Kai as an 80s heavy metal fan Raymond, aka Stingray. In Season 2 of the martial arts drama, Hauser’s character was introduced as a hardware store employee who bonds with William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence and becomes the oldest student in the titular dojo. After initially siding with John Kreese in the Cobra Kai takeover attempt, Stingray becomes part of the climactic student brawl and is arrested and put on probation with a restraining order preventing him from approaching. within 150 meters of any minor. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Initially a YouTube Original drama, the series picks up the life of Lawrence and Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso 34 years after the events ofThe Karate Kidas the former reopens the titular dojo in a bid to revitalize his life and help teenage social outcasts defend themselves. In doing so, however, enrages LaRusso and reignites the duo’s rivalry, which spills over to their students. The boat is shaken again for the two when Johnny’s former sensei Kreese returns in an attempt to retrieve Cobra Kai and bring him back to the dishonorable nature he used to maintain. Related: Cobra Kai Hints Tory Will Be The Next Kreese By chatting withHollywood journalistto discuss his work on DisneyCruella, Hauser was asked about the possibility of his return to NetflixCobra Kaiafter being absent from his third season. While noting the desire to see his main characters retain their screen time, the 34-year-old actor confirmed that he wants to return if asked to return. Read what Hauser had to say below: “I hope so! I love this show. These guys hit me all the time to check on me. They are very nice and want to know what I’m doing and how I’m doing. But there are so many characters in it.Cobra Kaiuniverse that I never want to deprive of precious screen time of these main characters. So if they have a way to hook me up in the future, I totally agree. I’m just waiting for the phone call. “ Hauser has proven to be an always pleasant on-screen presence, whether it’s Margot Robbie’s goofy friend Tonya Harding inI, Tonya,or an overly staunch white supremacist in Spike Lee’sBlacKkKlansman. Considering its growing popularity and movie offerings, it certainly made sense for its absence from Netflix’s previous chapter.Cobra Kai, but hearing his continued interest in reprising the role should help keep fans optimistic he may return. That being said, a restraining order keeping him away from minors created a major narrative hurdle that the creative team should overcome to help explain his homecoming. Even though Stingray won’t be returning for the show’s fourth or fifth seasons, fans still have a lot to look forward to from the upcoming return ofCobra Kai. As Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver has confirmed his arrival as the main antagonist for Season 4, Daniel and Johnny are on the face of the fight of their lives. For now, audiences will have to wait and see what comes next, as a proper trailer is expected to debut shortly before the series returns later this year. More: Cobra Kai: What The LaRusso House Sale Means For The Show’s Future Source: THR Reboot of the Smart Guy 90 sitcom under development

